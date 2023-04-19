Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/19/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

OGE ENERGY CORP. (OGE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy services providers, which offers physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The Company also holds investments in Enable and Energy Transfer, which offers natural gas, crude oil and NGL services. It operates through two segments: electric company operations and natural gas midstream operations. Electric company operations segment operates through its subsidiary OG&E, which generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OG&E franchised service territory includes Fort Smith, Arkansas and the surrounding communities. Natural gas midstream operations segment included its investment in Energy Transfer's equity securities acquired in the Enable/Energy Transfer merger. The segment also includes legacy Enable seconded employee pension and postretirement costs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of OGE ENERGY CORP.

OGE Guru Analysis

OGE Fundamental Analysis

METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP (MCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a bank holding company of Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank that provides a range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, corporate enterprises, municipalities, and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area, specifically Manhattan and the outer boroughs, and Nassau County. Its primary lending products include CRE loans, C&I loans, and multi-family loans. Its deposit products are checking, savings, and term deposit accounts, and its deposit accounts. The Company also offers corporate cash management and retail banking services and, through its Global Payments Group, provides banking-as-a-service to its fintech partners, which includes serving as an issuing bank for third-party managed debit card programs nationwide and providing other services and financial infrastructure, including cash settlement and custodian deposit services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP

MCB Guru Analysis

MCB Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.