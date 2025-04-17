Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/17/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORP (FULT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. Through its banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank (the Bank), the Company delivers financial services primarily within its five-state market area, comprising Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia, in a personalized, community-oriented style that emphasizes relationship banking. The Bank offers a diversified suite of consumer banking products and services in its market area. The BankGs consumer banking products and services include various checking account and savings deposit products and certificates of deposit. The Bank provides commercial banking products and services primarily to small- and medium-sized businesses. The BankGs commercial lending products include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and others. It offers wealth management services, which include investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services, to consumer and commercial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MOVADO GROUP INC (MOV) is a small-cap value stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches globally. The Company operates through two segments: Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to after-sales service activities and shipping. The Company Stores segment includes its retail outlet business. Its portfolio of watch brands consists of owned brands, such as MOVADO, CONCORD, EBEL, OLIVIA BURTON and MVMT as well as licensed brands, such as COACH, TOMMY HILFIGER, HUGO BOSS, LACOSTE, and CALVIN KLEIN. The Company also designs, sources, markets, and distributes jewelry and other accessories under certain of its brands. The Company divides its business into two geographic locations, such as the United States operations, and the International, which includes all other non-United States company operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

