Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/13/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FINVOLUTION GROUP (ADR) (FINV) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FinVolution Group, formerly PPDAI GROUP INC, is a China-based company mainly engaged in operating an online consumer finance platform. The Company's products and services include loan services offered to borrowers, investment services offered to individual investors and institutional funding partners. The loan services offered to borrowers include standard loan products, consumption loan products and other loan products. The investment services offered to individual investors include self-discretionary investing tools, automated investing tools, investment programs and a secondary loan market. The Company also introduces borrowers to institutional funding partners and provides preliminary credit assessment services as well as other services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FINVOLUTION GROUP (ADR)

FINV Guru Analysis

FINV Fundamental Analysis

SNAP-ON INC (SNA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company's segments include the Commercial and Industrial Group, which serves a range of industrial and commercial customers worldwide, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education market segments, through direct and distributor channels; the Snap-on Tools Group, which consists of operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians through the Company's worldwide mobile tool distribution channel; Repair Systems and Information Group, which consists of business operations serving other professional vehicle repair customers worldwide, owners and managers of independent repair shops and original equipment manufacturer dealerships, through direct and distributor channels, and Financial Services, which consists of the business operations of its finance subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SNAP-ON INC

SNA Guru Analysis

SNA Fundamental Analysis

