Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/8/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC (USA) (DSGX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is focused on logistics and supply chain management business processes. It provides on-demand, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions focused on improving the security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. The Company allows customers to use its modular, SaaS solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete other logistics processes by participating in the multimodal logistics community. Its solutions include cloud-based and consist of B2B service connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, global trade intelligence, regulatory compliance, e-commerce shipping, transportation management and routing. It also provides customs declaration software for logistics services providers and shippers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC (USA)

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. (III) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 37% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Information Services Group, Inc. is a global technology research and advisory firm. It specializes in digital transformation services, including artificial intelligence, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. It operates in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. It supports both private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. It has two global client solution areas: ISG Digital, focused on developing technology, transformation, sourcing and digital solutions for clients, and ISG Enterprise, focused on helping clients manage change and optimize operations in such areas as finance, human resources and Procure2Pay. Its ISG GovernX platform includes real-time third-party risk management capabilities, including integrated data feeds and real-time alerts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

DXP ENTERPRISES INC (DXPE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a products and service distributor that offers solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. It provides pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services. Its segments include Service Centers (SC), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Supply Chain Services (SCS). SC segment is engaged in providing MRO products, equipment and integrated services, including logistics capabilities, to business-to-business customers. IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages, re-manufactures pumps, manufactures branded private label pumps, and provides products and process lines for the water and wastewater treatment industries. SCS segment provides a range of MRO products and manages all or part of a customer's supply chain, including warehouse and inventory management. It also provides vacuum pump sales, repair and maintenance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DXP ENTERPRISES INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

