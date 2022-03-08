Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED (TXN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through segments such as Analog and Embedded Processing. The Company's Analog segment's product lines includes Power and Signal Chain. Power includes products that help customers manage power in electronic systems in all end markets. Signal Chain includes products that sense, condition and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for processing and control. Its Embedded Processing segment includes microcontrollers, digital signal processors (DSPs) and applications processors. Microcontrollers are systems with a processor core, memory and peripherals that are designed to control a set of tasks for electronic equipment. DSPs perform mathematical computations to process digital data. Applications processors are designed for computing activity.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. (URBN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle products and services company. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription. The Retail segment includes its store and digital channels and consists of its Anthropologie, Bhldn, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters and Menus & Venues brands. The Wholesale segment consists of the Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters brands. This segment sells through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Retail segment. The Wholesale segment primarily designs, develops, and markets apparel, intimates and activewear. The Subscription segment consists of the Nuuly brand, which is a monthly women's apparel subscription rental service. The Company also offers its products and services directly to its customers through its websites, mobile applications, catalogs, customer contact centers and third-party operated digital businesses.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. (ANF) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a multi-brand omnichannel specialty retailer, whose products are sold primarily through its digital channels and Company-owned stores, as well as through various third-party arrangements. The Company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Company's two brand-based operating segments: Hollister, which includes the Company's Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands, and Abercrombie, which includes the Company's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. The Company operates approximately 733 stores in the United States and 199 stores outside of the United States.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC (AEO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a multi-brand, global specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men and women under the American Eagle brand, and intimates, apparel, active wear, and swim collections under the Aerie brand. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. It also has license agreements with third parties to operate American Eagle and Aerie stores throughout Asia, Europe, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. It operates approximately 1,000 retail stores in the United States. It operates online, as well as operates approximately 200 international store locations managed by third-party operators. The Company's other brands include Tailgate and Todd Snyder New York. Tailgate is a vintage, sports-inspired apparel clothing brand. Todd Snyder New York is a menswear brand that operates approximately two Todd Snyder New York brand stores. Its subsidiary include Quiet Logistics, Inc.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

CNB FINANCIAL CORP (CCNE) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company that operates business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service bank, which is engaged in a range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. The Bank's operations include a private banking division, over two loan production offices, over one drive-up office and approximately 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Virginia. Its divisions include ERIEBANK, which is based in Erie, Pennsylvania with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, which is based in Worthington, Ohio with offices in central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, which is based in Buffalo, New York with offices in northern New York, and Ridge View Bank, which has a loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC (PNC) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. Its retail branch network is located primarily in markets across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast. The Company's segments include Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking and Asset Management Group. Retail Banking provides deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. Corporate & Institutional Banking provides lending, treasury management and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. Asset Management Group includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and institutional asset management.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CRH PLC (ADR) (CRH) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CRH PLC is an Ireland-based company, which operates a building materials business in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials and Building Products. Its Americas Materials segment is engaged in the production and sale of aggregates, asphalt, cement, and ready mixed concrete products and provide asphalt paving services in the United States (US) and Canada. The Europe Materials segment is engaged in the manufacture and supply of cement, lime, aggregates, ready mixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products, as well as paving and construction services. It operates across Western, Central and Eastern Europe as well as the Philippines in Asia. The Company's Building Products segment includes businesses operating across a portfolio of building product related platforms including architectural products, infrastructure products, construction accessories and building envelope.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP (HWC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hancock Whitney Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides financial services through its bank subsidiary, Hancock Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Bank offers a range of traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, providing a variety of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products (including revolving credit facilities), and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees. The Bank also provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations and individuals. The Bank's primary lending focus is to provide commercial, consumer and real estate loans to consumers, small and middle market businesses, and corporate clients in the markets served by the Bank. The Bank, through its trust department, offers a full range of trust services on a fee basis.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST (UHT) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in the health care and human service-related facilities, including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty hospitals, free-standing emergency departments, childcare centers and medical/office buildings. Its portfolio consists of approximately 72 real estate investments located in 20 states consisting of seven hospital facilities consisting of three acute care, one behavioral health care, and three specialty hospitals; four free standing emergency departments (FEDs); fifty-seven medical or general office buildings, including five owned by unconsolidated limited liability companies (LLCs)/limited liability partnerships (LPs), and four preschool and childcare centers. The Company's portfolio includes Southwest Healthcare System, Inland Valley Campus, Wellington Regional Medical Center, Kindred Hospital Chicago Central, and McAllen Medical Center.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP (UVSP) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Univest Financial Corporation is the bank holding company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the Bank). The Company's segments include Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment provides financial services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and non-profit organizations. These services include a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services and equipment lease financing. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, trust and brokerage services, which serves a client base of private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment includes an insurance brokerage agency offering commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefit solutions, personal insurance lines and human resources consulting.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD (USA) (CNQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company's exploration and production operations are focused in North America, mainly in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea; and Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The Company's exploration and production activities are conducted in three geographic segments: North America, North Sea and Offshore Africa. The Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations at Horizon Oil Sands and through its direct and indirect interest in Athabasca Oil Sands Project. Within Western Canada, in the Midstream and Refining segment, the Company's activities include pipeline operations, an electricity co-generation system and an investment in the North West Redwater Partnership, a general partnership formed to upgrade and refine bitumen in the Province of Alberta.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. (STRL) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sterling Construction Company, Inc. is a company, which operates through a variety of subsidiaries in the United States, primarily across the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. The Company operates through three segments. Its Heavy Civil segment relies on federal and state infrastructure spending. The principal markets of this segment are Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas and Utah. Its Specialty Services segment serves blue-chip end users in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center and warehousing, energy, mixed use and multi-family sectors. Its Residential segment's principal market is Texas, specifically the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas and the surrounding communities. The core customer base for Residential segment is primarily made up of national home builders, as well as regional and custom home builders.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. (PPBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank's lending business is focused on meeting the financial needs of small- and medium-sized businesses and corporations. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial (C&I) and franchise lending, commercial owner-occupied business lending, commercial non-owner-occupied real estate lending, multifamily residential lending, construction lending, one-to-four family real estate lending, and consumer loans. The Bank also offers an array of deposit products and services, including checking, money market, and savings accounts, electronic banking services, treasury management services, and online bill payment. The Bank operates approximately 63 branches in metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AU OPTRONICS CORP (ADR) (AUOTY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels. Its panels are primarily used in televisions, monitors, mobile personal computers (PCs), mobile devices and commercial and other applications (such as displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals and pachinko machines). Through Solar business segment, the Company is capable of manufacturing upstream and midstream products, such as ingots, solar wafers and solar cells. Through the Company's subsidiaries AUO Crystal Corp. and M.Setek Co., Ltd. (M.Setek), it mainly focuses on research, production and sales of solar materials, such as ingots and solar wafers.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES (PIPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Piper Sandler Companies is an investment bank and institutional securities company that serves the needs of corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The Company offers advice to clients across various sectors, including healthcare; financial services; consumer; energy and renewables; diversified industrials and services; technology, and chemicals and materials. Its advisory services include mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity and debt private placements, debt and restructuring advisory, and municipal financial advisory transactions. Its public finance investment banking capabilities is focused on state and local governments, cultural and social service non-profit entities, special districts, project financings, and the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living and transportation sectors.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC (TXRH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a United States based restaurant company that operates in the casual dining segment. The Company owns and operates approximately 548 restaurants and franchised an additional 99 restaurants in 49 states and ten foreign countries. Of the 548 restaurants it operates approximately 511 as Texas Roadhouse restaurants, 34 as Bubba's 33 restaurants and three as Jaggers restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. Bubba's 33 is a family-friendly, sports restaurant concept featuring scratch-made food, ice cold beer and signature drinks. Its menu features burgers, pizza and wings as well as a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and dinner entrees. The Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches served with scratch-made sauces.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC (HURN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huron Consulting Group Inc. is a global consultancy firm. The Company's segments include Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. Its Healthcare segment serves national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services include financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions. Its Business Advisory segment works with C-suite executives, boards, and business unit and functional leadership across a diverse set of industries. Its Business Advisory segment provides digital, technology and analytics, and corporate finance and restructuring services. Its Education segment serves public and private colleges and universities, academic medical centers, research institutes and other not-for-profit organizations.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LAZARD LTD (LAZ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients. The Asset Management business provides investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies, alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds and sovereign entities.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. (EPD) is a large-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company's segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The Company's midstream energy operations include natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage, and import and export terminals, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; propylene production facilities, butane isomerization and octane enhancement facilities; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and marine terminals, and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

JONES LANG LASALLE INC (JLL) is a large-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a professional services company specializing in real estate and investment management. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company offers services for the needs of real estate owners, occupiers and investors. It provides its clients with a range of services on a local, regional and global scale. Its real estate services include leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, consulting, valuations, and digital solutions services locally, regionally and globally. LaSalle offers clients with real estate investment products and services, such as private investments in multiple real estate property types, including office, industrial, healthcare and multifamily residential. LaSalle enables clients to invest in separate accounts focused on public real estate equities.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP, INC. (DHIL) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. is a provider of investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company operates through its two subsidiaries, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. and Ohio corporation (DHCM). DHCM is an investment adviser. DHCM sponsors, distributes and provides investment advisory and related services to clients through the Diamond Hill Funds (the Funds) a series of open-end mutual funds, and separately managed accounts. DHCM also provides investment advisory services to a private investment fund, separately managed accounts, and other mutual funds.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UBS GROUP AG (USA) (UBS) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas. Wealth Management Americas division is a wealth manager in the Americas in terms of financial advisor productivity and invested assets by financial advisor. Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate and institutional clients in Switzerland. Asset Management division provides investment management products and services, platform solutions and advisory support. Investment Bank division provides investment advice, financial solutions and capital markets access.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP (IBOC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Bancshares Corporation is a financial holding company, which provides a diversified range of commercial and retail banking services in its main banking and branch facilities located in north, south, central and southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. The Company, through its Subsidiary Banks is engaged in the business of accepting checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. Its international banking business includes providing letters of credit, making commercial and industrial loans and providing foreign exchange services. The Company's Subsidiary Banks include International Bank of Commerce (IBC); Commerce Bank (Commerce Bank); International Bank of Commerce, located in Brownsville, Texas (IBC Brownsville); International Bank of Commerce, located in Zapata, Texas (IBC Zapata); and International Bank of Commerce, located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (IBC-Oklahoma).

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. KY (RBCAA) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Republic Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and Republic Insurance Services, Inc. (the Captive). The Bank is a Kentucky-based, state-chartered non-member financial institution. The Captive is an insurance subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions (TRS), and Republic Credit Solutions (RCS). Traditional Banking segment provides traditional banking products to customers. Warehouse segment provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the United States through mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Mortgage Banking segment originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans. TRS segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products. RCS segment offers consumer credit products, which are unsecured and small dollar consumer loans.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 81% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates primarily in mining and natural resources businesses. The Company operates through three business segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining) and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and an activated carbon producer pursuant to a service-based business model. The NAMining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment acquires and promotes the development of oil, gas and coal mineral interests, generating income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties. In addition, Mitigation Resources of North America provides stream and wetland mitigation solutions.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

PCB BANCORP (PCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Company operates approximately 11 branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; one branch in each of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey and Bayside, New York. The Company also operates approximately nine loan production offices (LPOs) located in Irvine, Artesia and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas, and New York, New York. It offers a suite of online banking solutions, which includes access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, mobile banking solutions, including remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. It offers automated teller machines and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer and automated clearing house services.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORP (OPRT) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oportun Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company leverage its digital platform to provide consumer credit to people. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) models to provide its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. The Company offers personal loans, credit cards and auto loans. Its personal loan consists of amortizing personal installment loan with fixed payments throughout the life of the loan. It offers Oportun Visa Credit Card product in over 33 states. The Company's digital platform enables end-to-end process management, from loan application through disbursement, to servicing and collections, allowing its customers to interact with and move between online, over-the-phone, and in person experiences. It enables its customers to complete a loan application online through a mobile phone, tablet, or computer.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC (BRMK) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is specialized in underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, first deed of trust loans to fund the construction and development of, or investment in, residential or commercial properties. The Company offers construction loans, land development loans, heavy rehab / redevelopment loans, and bridge financing loans. Its construction loans are designed for vertical construction of projects, such as multi-family housing, single-family housing, commercial, office, and industrial buildings. Its land development loans provide funding for the soft costs and entitlements required for development, such as hiring architects, engineers, and environmental and other consultants. Its heavy rehab / redevelopment loans are designed for improvements on multi-family units and commercial, office, hospitality, and industrial buildings.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CANAAN INC - ADR (CAN) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canaan Inc provides supercomputing solutions through proprietary high-performance computing ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit). The Company provides a holistic AI (Artificial Intelligence) solution to customers, including AI chips, algorithm development and optimization, hardware module, end-product and software services.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD (ADR) (ASX) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the general investment business. The Company provides customers with three types of services. Integrated Circuit (IC) services consists of packaging services, including packaging and module design, IC packaging, and multi-chip packaging; testing services, including previous testing, wafer pin testing and finished product testing, as well as materials, including substrate design and manufacturing. Electronic manufacturing service business are involved in the development and design of communication, consumer electronics, computers, storage, industrial, automotive electronics and other types of electronic products, the material procurement business, logistics, maintenance and other after-sales services. Other services include real estate development, construction, home sales property management and shopping mall rental business. The Company distributes its products to the United States, Taiwan, Europe, Asia and other regions.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

READY CAPITAL CORP (RC) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ready Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, and services SBC loans, SBA loans, residential mortgage loans, and to a lesser extent, mortgage-backed securities (MBS) collateralized by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. The Company originates SBC and SBA loans through its ReadyCap subsidiaries. The Company originates mortgage loans through its GFMS platform. The Company segments include Acquisitions, SBC Originations, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Company's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders through dividends and through capital appreciation. The Company is managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS INC (CNR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. The Company's operating segments include Windows, Siding and Commercial. Windows segment offers a range of windows and doors at multiple price tiers for residential new construction and residential repair and remodel end markets. Its Siding segment offers a range of exterior cladding, fencing and stone products, other accessories and decorative products. Its principal products include vinyl siding and skirting, composite siding, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil and fabricated aluminum gutter protection. Commercial segment designs, engineers, manufactures and distributes a range of metal products for low-rise non-residential construction market. Its products include metal building systems, metal roofing and wall systems, insulated metal panels, doors and coil coatings.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES INC (HLIO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Helios Technologies, Inc. is an industrial technology company that develops and manufactures solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment includes cartridge valve technology (CVT), quick-release hydraulic couplings solutions (QRC) and hydraulic system design (Systems). CVT has developed a product under the FLeX Series. QRC products designs, engineers and distributes hydraulic coupling solutions primarily in the agriculture, construction equipment and industrial markets. Systems provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers to complete system design requirements. The Electronics segment provides custom-tailored solutions for industrial and commercial applications, including engines, engine-driven equipment and specialty vehicles with a range of rugged and reliable instruments, such as displays, controls and instrumentation products through its Enovation Controls, Zero Off, Murphy and HCT brands.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SSR MINING INC (SSRM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. The Company is focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. Its segments include Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, Puna Operations and Exloration, evaluation and development properties. The Marigold mine is in Humboldt County, Nevada, United States on the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend. Seabee Gold Operation is in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada approximately 125 kilometers northeast of the town of La Ronge. Its Puna Operations is comprised of the Chinchillas mine and the Pirquitas property, which includes the Pirquitas processing facilities. Puna Operations is located in the Jujuy Province, Argentina. The Chinchillas mine is a silver-lead-zinc deposit. Its operations also include development and explorations projects, such as San Luis and Pitarrilla project, Amisk and Sunrise Lake projects.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PREMIER FINANCIAL CORP (OHIO) (PFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Premier Financial Corp. is a financial holding company that conducts business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Premier Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in community banking. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public through its offices and Website and uses those and other available sources of funds to originate residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans and consumer loans. In addition, the invests in United States Treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), and corporate bonds. The Bank conducts operations through 78 full-service banking center offices, 12 loan offices and two wealth offices. The Company's subsidiaries include First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc., PFC Risk Management Inc. and HSB Capital, LLC.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FS KKR CAPITAL CORP (FSK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies, and subordinated loans and certain asset-based financing loans of the private United States companies. In addition, a portion of the Company's portfolio consists of equity and equity-related securities, corporate bonds, structured products, other debt securities and derivatives, including total return swaps and credit default swaps. It invests in a range of industries, including capital goods, consumer services, consumer durables and apparel, materials, commercial and professional services, and diversified financials. The Company is externally managed by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP (TCPC) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, formerly TCP Capital Corp, is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. It intends to focus on privately negotiated investments in debt of middle-market companies. It may make investments of all kinds and at all levels of the capital structure, including in equity interests, such as preferred or common stock and warrants or options received in connection with its debt investments. As of June 30, 2018, its investment portfolio consisted of 97 portfolio companies. Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC is the investment manager and advisor of the Company.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MERCK KGAA (ADR) (MKKGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merck KGaA is a Germany-based science and technology company. The Company operates in three business segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences and Performance Materials. The Healthcare business, which operates in the United States and Canada as EMD Serono, focuses on such therapeutic areas as allergies, fertility, oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, developing drugs, diagnostic substances and medical devices. The Life Sciences business comprises the activities of MilliporeSigma, which provides solutions that facilitate biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. The product range includes laboratory water systems, gene editing tools, cell lines and end-to-end drug manufacturing systems, among others. The Performance Materials business provides specialty chemicals for various applications, including liquid crystals for electronic displays, materials for integrated circuits, effect pigments for coatings and color cosmetics, as well as functional materials for energy solutions.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC (DOUG) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Douglas Elliman Inc. offers suite of technology-enabled real estate services and investments. The Company is involved in residential brokerage in the New York metropolitan area, which includes New York City, Long Island, Westchester and the Hamptons, and the United States. It also operates property management, title and escrow companies, among other ancillary services. The Company is also engaged in the management of cooperative, condominium and rental apartment buildings though its subsidiary, Residential Management Group, LLC, which conducts business as Douglas Elliman Property Management. Residential Management Group provides a full range of fee-based management services for approximately 360 properties representing approximately 56,500 units in New York City, Nassau County, Long Island City and Westchester County. It is also engaged in the provision of title insurance services through its subsidiary DE Title Services.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

ORIGIN MATERIALS INC (ORGN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Origin Materials, Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. The Company has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The Company's technology platform, which turns sustainable wood residues into carbon negative materials. The Company enables the transition to sustainable materials by replacing petroleum-based materials with decarbonized materials in a range of products, such as food and beverage packaging, clothing, textiles, plastics, car parts, carpeting, tires, adhesives, soil amendments and more. The Company's technology converts sustainable feedstocks, such as sustainably harvested wood, agricultural waste, wood waste and corrugated cardboard, into materials and products that are made from fossil feedstocks, such as petroleum and natural gas.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

GCM GROSVENOR INC (GCMG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GCM Grosvenor Inc. is an alternative asset management solution company. The Company provides solutions across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The Company develops customized portfolios for clients and offers multi-client multi-manager, direct investment, fund administration portfolio risk management, and research access. The Company's portfolios range from highly concentrated to broadly diversified. The Company organizes, invests, and manages specialized primary, secondary, and direct/co-investment and multi-asset class funds across both private markets and absolute return strategies. The Company also offers specialized funds that are developed to meet a range of market demands for strategies and risk-return objectives and span the alternatives investing universe.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UWM HOLDINGS CORP (UWMC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UWM Holdings Corporation (UWM), through its subsidiaries, is engaged in selling and servicing of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The Company is a wholesale lender and underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions provides lending support. The Company offers its broker partners direct access to a dedicated in-house account executive as well as their teams of underwriters and closers. It also provides training, technology, marketing support and more to help entrepreneurial partners. The Company partners with mortgage brokers, correspondents and financial institutions.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HANMI FINANCIAL CORP (HAFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank conducting general business banking, with its primary market encompassing the Korean-American community as well as other ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington. The Bank's full-service offices are located in markets, where many of its businesses are conducted by immigrants and other minority groups. The Bank's client base reflects the multi-ethnic composition of these communities. The Bank originates loans for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market. The Bank's lending activities include real estate loans (commercial property, construction and residential property), commercial and industrial loans (commercial term, commercial lines of credit and international), equipment lease financing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

SHUTTERSTOCK INC (SSTK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shutterstock, Inc. is a provider of global creative platform that offers full-service solutions, content, and tools for brands, businesses, and media companies. The Company's content is distributed to customers under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset and PremiumBeat brands. Its Shutterstock brand includes various content types and offerings such as image, footage, editorial, music and studios. Its Bigstock brand maintains a separate content library tailored for creators seeking to incorporate imagery into their projects. Its Offset brand provides content for high-impact use cases that require images, featuring work from top assignment photographers and illustrators from around the world. Its PremiumBeat's library of music tracks provides producers, filmmakers, and marketers the ability to search handpicked production music from the composers. Its online platform provides a freely searchable collection of content that its users can license, download and incorporate into their work.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP. (NMFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which regulates as a business development company (BDC). The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. The first lien debt may include traditional first lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well as second lien and subordinated loans. Its primarily focused on the debt of defensive growth companies, which are defined as generally exhibiting the various characteristics, including sustainable secular growth drivers, high barriers to competitive entry, high free cash flow after capital expenditure and working capital needs, high returns on assets, and niche market dominance.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIDELITY D&D BANCORP INC (FDBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (the Bank) is the Company's state chartered commercial bank. The bank offers a range of traditional banking services. The Bank has a personal and corporate trust department and provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. The Bank's investment securities are classified into three categories: trading, available-for-sale (AFS) or held-to-maturity (HTM). The Bank's service area consists of the Borough of Dunmore and the surrounding communities within Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Company operates approximately 20 full-service banking offices, of which approximately 10 are owned and approximately 10 are leased.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kohl's Corporation (Kohl's) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,162 Kohl's stores, a Website www.Kohls.com, and 12 FILA outlets. Its Kohl's stores and Website sell private and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. Its Website includes merchandise which is available in its stores, as well as merchandise that is available only online. Its merchandise mix includes both national brands and private brands that are available at Kohl's. The Company's private portfolio includes brands, such as Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, and brands that are developed and marketed through agreements with brands such as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. (DRI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company. owns and operates full-service dining restaurants in the United States and Canada under the trade names Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood and The Capital Burger. The Company also has 25 franchised restaurants in operation located in Latin America. It has four reportable segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment includes Olive Garden restaurants in United States and Canada. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants in the United States. The Fine Dining segment brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining. The Other Business segment include remaining brands Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and The Capital Burger restaurants.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EVEREST RE GROUP LTD (RE) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everest Re Group, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies. The Company underwrites insurance principally through general agent relationships, brokers and surplus lines brokers. The Company offers treaty and facultative reinsurance, and admitted and non-admitted insurance. Its products include the range of property and casualty reinsurance, and insurance coverage's, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability (E&O), directors' and officers' liability (D&O), medical malpractice, other specialty lines, accident and health (A&H) and workers' compensation. The Company's subsidiaries include Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda), Ltd. (Bermuda Re) and Everest International Reinsurance, Ltd.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INTER PARFUMS, INC. (IPAR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inter Parfums, Inc. operates in the fragrance business that manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance-related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners. It has a portfolio of prestige brands, which include Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. The United States operations segment market fragrance and fragrance-related products. Its prestige brand fragrance products are also marketed through its United States operations. The United States based operations segment sells fragrance products under various names, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM and Oscar de la Renta brands.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BLACKROCK, INC. (BLK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. Its product offerings include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments. Its products are offered directly and through intermediaries in a range of vehicles, including open-end and closed-end mutual funds, iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separate accounts, collective investment funds and other pooled investment vehicles. It offers its Aladdin investment system, as well as risk management, outsourcing, advisory and technology services, to institutional investors and wealth management intermediaries.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC. (HCCI) is a small-cap value stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste, used oil collection, wastewater vacuum, antifreeze recycling and field services primarily to small and mid-sized industrial and vehicle maintenance customers. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment consists of parts cleaning, containerized waste management, wastewater vacuum services, antifreeze recycling activities and field services. The Oil Business segment consists of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. It owns and operates a used oil re-refinery where it re-refines used oils and sells base oil for lubricants as well as other re-refinery products. It also operates wastewater treatment plants and antifreeze recycling facilities. Its locations are in the United States and Ontario, Canada.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC (JCI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Johnson Controls International PLC is a global diversified technology and multi industrial company. The Company is focused on developing energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and transportation systems. Its segments include Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific and Global Products. It designs, manufactures and installs building products and systems around the world, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, HVAC controls, energy-management systems, security systems, fire detection systems and fire suppression solutions. It provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance and replacement of mechanical and control systems. It provides security solutions with Qolsys, DSC, Bentel, Visonic, PowerG and Tyco products. It also designs and manufactures custom air handlers and modular data centers for hyperscale cloud and colocation providers.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP (NEWT) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Newtek Business Services Corp. is an internally managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily through loans originated by its small business finance platform and its equity investments in certain portfolio companies that it controls. The Company owns and controls certain portfolio companies under the Newtek brand that provides a range of business and financial solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMB). Its products and services include Business Lending including the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Data Backup, Technology Consulting, eCommerce, Accounts Receivable and Inventory Financing, personal and commercial Insurance Services, Web Services, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions to SMB accounts nationwide across all industries.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FRP HOLDINGS INC (FRPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patriot Transportation of Florida Inc, formerly known as Patriot Transportation Holding Inc is a United States-based holding company, which is engaged in various real estate businesses, including mining royalty land ownership and leasing; land acquisition, entitlement and development primarily for future warehouse/office or residential building construction; ownership, leasing and management of residential apartment buildings; and warehouse/office building ownership, leasing and management. The Company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages commercial properties. It has two commercial properties and one industrial property, Cranberry Run. Mining Royalty Lands segment owns several properties consisting approximately 15,000 acres. Except one location in Virginia, all of these properties are located in Florida and Georgia.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC (UNVR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Univar Solutions Inc. is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services to customers across a range of industries. The Company's segments include Univar Solutions USA (USA), Univar Solutions Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Univar Solutions Canada (Canada) and Univar Solutions Latin America (LATAM). The USA Segment distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals and ingredients with a centralized network in the United States. The Company also offers specialized services to a range of end markets, touching a majority of the manufacturing and industrial production sectors. The EMEA segment maintains a presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe and offices in the Middle East and Africa. Its Canadian operations regionally focused through sales offices, solution centers and distribution sites with a sales force. The LATAM segment includes certain developing businesses in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC (MSBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial holding company. The Company's segments include banking and wealth management. The banking segment provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage and other consumer loan products; commercial equipment leasing; mortgage loan sales and servicing; letters of credit; various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts; merchant services; and corporate treasury management services. The wealth management segment operates under the name Midland Wealth Management, which consists of trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration and retail brokerage services through a nationally recognized third-party broker dealer.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC (MMI) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services. It provides its financing services through Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation. Its research, advisory and consulting services are designed to assist clients in forming their investment strategy and making transaction decisions. Its advisory services include opinions of value, operating and financial performance benchmarking analysis, and specific asset buy-sell strategies. The Company has investment sales and financing professionals in various offices in the United States and Canada that provide investment brokerage and financing services.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA (ADR) (AKO.B) is a small-cap value stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embotelladora Andina S.A. (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company. The Company produces, markets and distributes the Coca-Cola trademark beverages and brands licensed from third-parties throughout its franchise territories. It manufactures polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles primarily for its own use in the packaging of Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile and Argentina. In Brazil, it produces tea and juices for Leao Alimentos e Industria Ltda. It also distributes non-carbonated beverages in Brazil, such as tea, fruit juices, energy drinks, sport drinks and waters. It distributes beer in Brazil under the brands Amstel, Bavaria, Birra Moretti, Dos Equis (XX), Edelweiss, Heineken and Kaiser.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP. (SNV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a registered bank holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams, including middle market, senior housing, national accounts and others. The FMS business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage, trust services, and professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, asset management, financial planning and family office services.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SPARTANNASH CO (SPTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SpartanNash Company is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer. The Company's core business includes distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate owned retail stores, military commissaries, and exchanges in the United States, and operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. The Company operates through three segments: Food Distribution, Retail and Military. Its Food Distribution segment provides a wide variety of branded and private brand grocery products and perishable food products to independent grocers, national retailers, food service distributors, and other customers. Its Retail segment operates 148 corporate owned retail stores. Its Military segment contracts with manufacturers to distribute a wide variety of grocery products primarily to military commissaries and exchanges located in the United States, the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CONNECTONE BANCORP INC (CNOB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Company offers a range of deposit and loan products and services. The Company also provide a range of other banking services. The Company's products and services provided include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, internet banking, treasury direct, automated clearing house (ACH) origination, and mobile banking by phone. It also offers safe deposit boxes. The Bank also offers remote deposit capture banking for business clients, providing the ability to electronically scan and transmit checks for deposit, reducing time and cost.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

IRADIMED CORP (IRMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. Its MRidium 3860+ MRI Compatible IV infusion pump system provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for safe use during MRI procedures. Its MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor with non-ferrous parts and other special features to deliver anesthesia safely and predictably and other IV medications or fluids during various MRI procedures. Its IRadimed 3880 MRI Compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other features to monitor a patient's vital signs safely and accurately during various MRI procedures. The Company sells its products primarily to hospitals and acute care facilities, both in the United States and internationally.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BEL FUSE, INC. (BELFA) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products that protects and connects electronic circuits. It operates through three segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, and Magnetic Solutions. Its Cinch Connectivity Solutions segment offers a line of copper and optical fiber connectors and integrated assemblies, which provide connectivity for a range of applications across multiple industries. Its Power Solutions and Protection segment offers internal and external alternating current/direct current electricity (AC/DC) power supplies, DC/DC converters, DC/AC inverters, board level fuses, and Polymeric PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) devices, designed for the global electronic and telecommunication markets. Its Magnetic Solutions segment offers integrated connector modules (ICMs), power transformers, surface-mount device (SMD) power inductors and switched-mode power supply (SMPS) transformers, and discrete components-telecom.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

ACI WORLDWIDE INC (ACIW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs, and supports a line of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time digital payments. Its segments include ACI On Demand serves the needs of banks, merchants, and billers. These on-demand solutions are maintained and delivered through the cloud via its global data centers and is available in either a single-tenant environment for software as a service (SaaS) offering, or in a multi-tenant environment for platform as a service (PaaS) offerings; and ACI On Premise serves customers who manage their software on site or through a third-party public cloud environment. Its solutions include ACI Acquiring, ACI Issuing, ACI Enterprise Payments Platform, ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, ACI Omni Commerce, ACI Secure eCommerce, ACI Fraud Management, ACI Digital Business Banking, and ACI Speedpay.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clearfield, Inc. (Clearfield) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Clearfield is focused on providing fiber management, fiber protection, and fiber delivery products that accelerate the turn-up of gigabit speed bandwidth to residential homes, businesses, and network infrastructure in the wireline and wireless access network. It provides contract manufacturing services for its customers which include original equipment manufacturers (OEM) requiring copper and fiber cable assemblies built to their specifications. Clearfield products include Clearview, FieldSmart, FieldShield, CraftSmart, WaveSmart and YOURx. Its YOURx platform consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and multiple drop cable options. Its broadband service providers include Multiple Service Operators (cable television) and Community Broadband (Tier 2 and 3 telco carriers, utilities, municipalities, and alternative carriers).

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BASF SE (ADR) (BASFY) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company. The Company operates through six segments, which include Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals and Intermediates divisions. The Materials segment consists of Performance Materials and Monomers divisions. The Industrial Solutions segment consists of Dispersions & Pigments and Performance Chemicals divisions. The Surface Technologies segment consists of Catalysts and Coatings divisions. The Nutrition & Care segment consists of Care Chemicals and Nutrition & Health divisions. The Agricultural Solutions segment consists of Agricultural Solutions division, which focuses on provision of crop protection products and seeds.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TARGET CORPORATION (TGT) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of merchandise assortment, including many items found in our stores, along with a complementary assortment. The Company sells assortment of general merchandise and food. Its format stores offer curated general merchandise and food assortments. The Company manages its inventory in a range of merchandise categories, including apparel, accessories, home decor, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and others. It operates stores, including format stores in urban markets and on college campuses. The Company's product category includes apparel and accessories, beauty and household essentials, food and beverage, hardlines, and home furnishings and decor.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (HSII) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is an advisory firm providing executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders around the worldwide. The Company's segments include Executive Search, Heidrick Consulting and On-Demand Talent. It operates its Executive Search segment in the Americas, Europe, which includes Africa and Asia Pacific, which includes the Middle East. Its Heidrick Consulting and On-Demand Talent segment operates globally. Its executive search services are provided on a retained basis. It provides consulting services, including executive leadership assessment, leadership, team and board development, succession planning, talent strategy, people performance, inter-team collaboration, culture shaping and organizational transformation. Its on-demand services provide clients access to independent talent, including professionals with industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical, project-based initiatives.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

TREX COMPANY INC (TREX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of decking and railing products in the United States. The Company's segments include Trex Residential Products (Trex Residential) and Trex Commercial Products (Trex Commercial). Trex Residential is a manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking and railing products. Trex Commercial is a provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems. Trex Commercial designs and engineers custom railing solutions, which are prevalent in professional and collegiate sports facilities, standardized architectural and aluminum railing systems. The Company offers a range of products, such as Trex Outdoor Furniture, Trex RainEscape, Trex Pergola, Trex Latticeworks, Trex Cornhole Boards, Diablo Trex Blade, Trex SpiralStairs and Structural Steel Posts, and Trex Outdoor Fire & Water.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP (AB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. provides diversified investment management, research and related services globally to a range of clients. Its principal services include Institutional Services, Retail Services, Private Wealth Management Services and Bernstein Research Services. It offers Institutional Services to its institutional clients, which include private and public pension plans, foundations and endowments, insurance companies, central banks and governments worldwide, and Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) and its subsidiaries. Its Retail Services distributes retail products and services through financial intermediaries, including broker-dealers, insurance sales representatives, banks, registered investment advisors and financial planners. Private Wealth Management services its private clients, including high-net-worth individuals and families, trusts and estates, charitable foundations, partnerships, private and family corporations and other entities.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MASTERCARD INC (MA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mastercard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus. It provides a range of products and solutions that support payment products, which customers can offer to their cardholders. The Company's services facilitate transactions on its core network among account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments and other organizations in markets globally. Its products include consumer credit, consumer debit, prepaid and commercial credit and debit. It also provides integrated offerings such as cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, identity verification services, consulting, loyalty and reward programs, processing and open banking.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. (ADR) (SHG) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 67% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the bank business. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Bank segment offers commercial bank services. The Credit Card segment provides credit card services. The Financial Investment segment involves in the trading and consignment trading of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance business. The Other segment is involved in the asset management, facilities rental and rental business, savings banks, financial information technology (IT) services, fund general office management, debts collection and credit investigation, private equities investment, real estate investment and operation.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

