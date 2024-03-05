Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/5/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BARINGS BDC INC (BBDC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barings BDC, Inc. is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income by investing directly in privately held middle-market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. The Company invest in predominately senior secured private debt investments in middle-market businesses that operate across a range of industries. It invests primarily in loans that have terms of between five and seven years, and bear interest at rates ranging from London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) (or an applicable successor rate) plus 450 basis points to LIBOR plus 650 basis points per annum. Its investment capabilities include first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt and equity co-investments. It invests in various industries, including manufacturing and distribution, business services and technology, and transportation and logistics. Its investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SITE CENTERS CORP (SITC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SITE Centers Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, leasing, acquiring, redeveloping, developing and managing shopping centers. The Company owns approximately 114 shopping centers, including 13 shopping centers owned through joint ventures aggregating 22.6 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) through all its properties (wholly owned and joint venture). These centers are principally located in the Southeast, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Colorado. Its properties include discounters, specialty grocers, pet supply stores, fitness centers, quick-service restaurants and beauty supply retailers as additional anchors or tenants. Its properties include 3030 North Broadway, Deer Park Town Center, Woodfield Village Green, Foxtail Center, Shops at Framingham, The Promenade at Brentwood, East Hanover Plaza, Edgewater Towne Center, Hamilton Marketplace and Nassau Park Pavilion.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PCB BANCORP (PCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company for PCB Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of online banking solutions that includes access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, mobile banking solutions, including remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. The Bank offers automated teller machines and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer and automated clearing house services. The Banks business activities include Lending Activities portfolio that consists of real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans; Investment securities portfolio includes small business administration loan pools securities, mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, and Deposits Activities offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, money market and time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

XPEL INC (XPEL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: XPEL, Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings with a global footprint, a network of trained installers and DAP software. The Company's products and services include surface and paint protection film rolls and automotive surface and paint protection, automotive window film rolls, architectural window film rolls, installation and dealership services and miscellaneous products, tools and pre-cut films. It sells several lines of automotive window films, primarily under the XPEL PRIME brand name. It sells architectural glass solutions for commercial and residential buildings under the VISION brand name. It sells and distributes its products through independent installers, new car dealerships, third-party distributors, company-owned installation centers, Automobile Original Equipment Manufacturers, Protex Canada's franchisees, and online.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

XP INC (XP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: XP Inc. is a Cayman Islands-based holding company. The Company owns technological platforms for investments, financial services and education, in addition to media and content platforms, including brands, such as XP, Rico, Clear, Infomoney, XPeed and IM+. It distributes a range of financial products and services, such as financial education and digital content platform, financial advisory services and open financial product platform. Xpeed is a financial education platform in Brazil, which offers courses, MBAs and learning tools, as well as a range of digital content. It advises and supports its customers in a range of activities related to the financial universe, such as advisory services for institutional clients, private banking for high income clients, international financial services, structuring and issuance of financial products for corporate clients and issuers. It offers an open financial product platform to its clients, encompassing both proprietary and partnership products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC INC (CCAP) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company, which is focused on originating and investing in the debt of private middle market companies principally located in the United States. The Company seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle-market companies with sound business fundamentals and growth prospects. The Company is focused on investing in marketable and privately originated debt securities, including senior bank loans, high-yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. It has a portfolio of approximately 129 companies. It invests in various industries, including health care equipment and services; software and services; commercial and professional services; consumer services; pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences; insurance; and 12 other industries. The Company is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DREAM FINDERS HOMES INC (DFH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFHs) is a homebuilder company. The Company builds single-family homes throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which comprises of Northern Virginia and Maryland. The Company has also expanded its operations in Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee. Through its financial services joint ventures, DFH also provides mortgage financing and title services to homebuyers. It provides financial services operations that offers title insurance primarily through DF Title, LLC, doing business as Golden Dog Title & Trust and mortgage banking solutions primarily through its mortgage banking joint venture, Jet HomeLoans, LP. The Company sells homes under the Dream Finders Homes, DF Luxury, Craft Homes, and Coventry Homes brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VISTRA CORP (VST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vistra Corp. is an integrated retail and electric power generation company. The Company operates in six business segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment represents its retail sales of electricity and natural gas to residential, small business and commercial and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments are engaged in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The East segment includes operations in the PJM, ISO-NE and NYISO markets. The West segment represents results from the CAISO market, including its battery ESS projects at its Moss Landing power plant site. The Sunset segment represents generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The Company operates in approximately 41,000 megawatts of installed generation capacity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BAYCOM CORP (BCML) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BayCom Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, United Business Bank (the Bank), provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals, through its network of 34 full-service branches with 16 locations in California, two in Washington, five in New Mexico and 11 in Colorado. The Bank offers a full range of loans, including small business administration (SBA), farm service agency (FSA) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guaranteed loans, and deposit products and services to businesses and its affiliates in California, Washington, New Mexico and Colorado. The Bank is an equal housing lender and a member of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank serves small and medium-sized businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, nonprofit businesses, labor unions and related nonprofit entities and businesses and individual consumers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC (IIPR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. The Company is engaged in the business of providing real estate for the regulated cannabis industry. It acquires its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. The Company owns approximately d 108 properties comprising an aggregate of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet (including approximately 1.4 million rentable square feet under development/redevelopment) in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Its subsidiaries include IIP-AZ 1 LLC, IIP-AZ 2 LLC, IIP-AZ 3 LLC, IIP-CA 2 LP, and IIP-CA 1 LP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OUTBRAIN INC (OB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Outbrain Inc. is a recommendation platform for advertisers and digital media owners. The Company's technology provides personalization, engagement and monetization solutions to digital media properties, including many publishers. The Company provides media owners with a platform that encompasses data at scale, as well as prediction and recommendation capabilities, helping media partners, deliver a discovery feed personalized to their users, based on context and each user's interests and preferences. Its platform is built for user engagement. The Company's technology enables over 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to its audiences. The Company has offices in approximately 17 cities worldwide. Its subsidiaries include Outbrain Israel Ltd., Outbrain UK Limited, Outbrain Italy SRL and Outbrain Spain S.L., Outbrain Germany GmbH, Outbrain India Private Limited, Outbrain Japan KK and Outbrain Australia PTY Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STEALTHGAS INC (GASS) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: StealthGas Inc. is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users, as well as crude oil and product carriers to oil producers, refineries and commodities traders. The Company owns a fleet of LPG carriers. Its LPG carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of crude oil and natural gas. The medium range product carriers in its fleet are capable of carrying refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, while its Aframax tanker is used for carrying crude oil. Its fleet consists of approximately 50 LPG carriers, including two chartered-in LPG carriers, two 2008-built product carriers, a 2009-built product carrier and a 2010-built Aframax crude oil tanker.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCME FND II (EOS) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of mid-and large-capitalization common stocks. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to generate current earnings from option premiums by selling covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of the United States issuers, although the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and others. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in other derivative instruments. Investment adviser of the Fund is Eaton Vance Management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BAIDU INC (ADR) (BIDU) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Baidu Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. The Company operates through two segments, Baidu Core segment and iQIYI segment. Baidu Core mainly provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services, as well as products and services from the Company's new artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. Within Baidu Core, the Company's product and services offerings are categorized as Mobile Ecosystem, Baidu AI Cloud and Intelligent Driving & Other Growth Initiatives. iQIYI is an online entertainment service provider that offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC (RGA) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance, and financial solutions. It has four segments. The U.S. and Latin America Traditional segment provides individual and group life and health reinsurance to domestic clients for a variety of products. The Canada Traditional segment is primarily engaged in individual life reinsurance, and to a lesser extent creditor, group life and health, critical illness and disability reinsurance. The Europe, Middle East and Africa Traditional segment provides individual and group life and health products through yearly renewable term and coinsurance agreements, reinsurance of critical illness coverage that provides a benefit in the event of the diagnosis of a pre-defined critical illness and underwritten annuities. The Asia Pacific Traditional segment provides individual and group life and health reinsurance, critical illness coverage, disability and superannuation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MATADOR RESOURCES CO (MTDR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company operates through two business segments: exploration and production and midstream. The exploration and production segment is engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States and is focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. The midstream segment conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services and produced water disposal services to third parties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ASSURED GUARANTY LTD. (AGO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides credit enhancement products to the United States and non-United States public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. Its segments include Insurance and Asset Management. In the Insurance segment, the Company applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. It guarantees obligations issued principally in the United States and the United Kingdom and also guarantees obligations issued in other countries and regions, including Western Europe. The Asset Management segment provides asset management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC (PRKS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Parks & Resorts Inc., formerly SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island and Sesame Place. It has developed a portfolio of approximately 13 differentiated theme parks that are grouped in markets across the United States and Abu Dhabi. Many of its theme parks showcase the Company's zoological collection and feature a diverse array of both thrill and family-friendly rides, educational presentations, shows and/or other attractions with demographic appeal. SeaWorld owns and operates various theme parks, including SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld San Antonio. It owns and operates Busch Gardens theme parks, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg. SeaWorld theme parks owns and operates the separately gated Aquatica branded theme parks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FARMLAND PARTNERS INC (FPI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. The Company owns and/or manages more than 178,000 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, it owns land and buildings for four agricultural equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. Its portfolio spans numerous farmland markets and crop types. Its portfolio is used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton, and produce specialty crops, such as almonds, citrus blueberries, and vegetables. In addition, under the FPI Loan Program, it makes loans to third-party farmers (both tenant and non-tenant). It has about 26 crop types and over 100 tenants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC (DY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dycom Industries, Inc. is a provider of specialty contracting services. The Company offers services, such as program management, planning, engineering and design, aerial, underground, and wireless construction, maintenance, and fulfillment services. The Company provides underground facility locating services for utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. It also supplies the expertise, labor, equipment, and tools necessary to provide services to its customers. It provides engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems that extend from the telephone company hub location, or cable operator headend, to a consumers' home or businesses. It provides construction and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OLYMPIC STEEL INC (ZEUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Olympic Steel, Inc. is a metals service center company. The Company provides metals processing and distribution services to a range of customers. It operates through three segments: specialty metals flat products, carbon flat products, and tubular and pipe products. Specialty metals flat products segment is engaged in the direct sale and distribution of processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheet and coil products, flat bar products, prime tin mill products and fabricated parts. Carbon flat products segment is engaged in the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products and fabricated parts. Tubular and pipe products segment distributes metal tubing, pipe, bar, valves and fittings and fabrication of parts supplied to various industrial markets. This segment also offers a range of value-added fabrication services, including tube laser cutting, tube bending, robotic welding, flat laser burning and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION (WBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division. The Company's segments include Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves businesses with more than two million dollars of revenue through its commercial real estate and equipment finance, business banking, asset-based lending and commercial services, private banking, treasury management and other business units. The HSA Bank segment offers a comprehensive consumer-directed employee benefit and healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. The Consumer Banking segment operates a distribution network, throughout southern New England and the New York metro and suburban markets, that comprises approximately 198 banking centers and 349 automated teller machines, a customer care center and a full range of Web and mobile-based banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA (ADR) (UGP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ultrapar Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the automotive fuel retail. The Company operates in five segments: Gas distribution (Ultragaz), which distributes liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial and industrial consumers in the South, Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil; Fuel distribution (Ipiranga), which operates the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles and lubricants, as well as provides related activities across the Brazilian territory; Chemicals (Oxiteno), which produces ethylene oxide, as well as its primary derivatives and fatty alcohols; Storage (Ultracargo), which operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil, and Drugstores (Extrafarma), which trades pharmaceutical, hygiene and beauty products through its drugstore chain in the states of Para and Piaui, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. (UVE) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that offers property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and other insurance-related services for its insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. Its primary insurance entities include Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company. UPCIC distributes policies through its independent agency force and offers various types of personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire. It also offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. Through its subsidiary, Evolution Risk Advisors, Inc., it advises on actuarial issues and administers claims payments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

AAON INC (AAON) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of premium air conditioning and heating equipment. It conducts its business through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. AAON Oklahoma segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services standard, semi-custom, and custom heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, designs and produces controls solutions for all of its HVAC units, and sells retail parts to customers through its two retail part stores in Tulsa, Oklahoma as well as online. AAON Coil Products segment designs and manufactures a selection of its standard, semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems. BASX segment provides product development design and manufacturing of custom engineered air handling systems, including data center cooling solutions, cleanroom HVAC systems, commercial/industrial HVAC systems, and modular solutions. Additionally, BASX designs and manufactures cleanroom environmental control systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ALAMO GROUP, INC. (ALG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alamo Group Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, distributing and providing services of equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. The Company operates through two segments: Vegetation Management Division and Industrial Equipment Division. The Vegetation Management Division includes the operations of the mowing and forestry/tree care operations, Morbark and Dutch Power business units. The Industrial Equipment Division includes the Company's vocational truck business and other industrial operations, such as excavators, vacuum trucks, street sweepers and snow removal equipment. Its products include tractor-mounted and self-propelled mowers, zero-turn mowers, agricultural implements, tree and branch chippers, forestry/wood recycling equipment, street and parking lot sweepers, leaf and debris collection equipment, pothole patchers, vacuum trucks, hydro-excavation equipment, telescopic boom excavators, and snow removal equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

