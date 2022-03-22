Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC (DBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Designer Brands, Inc. is a designer, producer and retailer of footwear and accessories. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment, and the Brand Portfolio segment. The U.S. Retail segment operates the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) banner through its United States stores and e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment operates The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and DSW banners through its Canada stores and e-commerce sites. Together, the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments are referred to as the retail segments. The Brand Portfolio segment designs, develops and sources in-season fashion footwear and accessories through Camuto LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Brand Portfolio segment distributes its branded products through the direct-to-consumer e-commerce site at www.vincecamuto.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP INC (NWLI) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Western Life Group, Inc. is a stock life insurance company. The Company's segments include Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities and ONL and Affiliates. Its Domestic Insurance Operations is licensed to do business in all states and the District of Columbia, except for New York. Its products marketed include annuities, universal life insurance and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products. It markets and distributes its domestic products primarily through independent national marketing organizations (NMOs). Its International Insurance Operations focus on foreign nationals in upper socioeconomic classes. It offers a portfolio of individual whole life, universal life and term insurance plans and annuities, including supplementary riders. Its life products provide protection for the life of the insured. Its Annuity products sells equity-index (fixed-index) annuities, single premium immediate annuities and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (LX) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing online direct sales services and online consumer finance services. The Company's online consumer finance platform, Fenqile, offers customers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans and other loan products. Through its online investment platform, Juzi Licai, the Company matches funding from individual investors with customer loans. The Company also offers Le Card credit line to its customers. The Company serves the credit needs of the customers aged between 18 and 36 in China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC. (HWBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's activities are limited to ownership, indirectly through its subsidiary, Union State Bancshares, Inc. (Union), of the outstanding capital stock of Hawthorn Bank. Hawthorn Bank is a full-service bank conducting a general banking and trust business, offering its customers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, trust services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial loans, single payment personal loans, installment loans and commercial and residential real estate loans. Its subsidiaries include Union State Bancshares, Inc., Hawthorn Bank, Jefferson City IHC, LLC, Hawthorn Real Estate, LLC and Hawthorn Risk Management, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TARGET CORPORATION (TGT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. The Company sells an assortment of general merchandise and food. The Company's product category includes apparel and accessories, beauty and household essentials, food and beverage, hardlines, and home furnishing and decor. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. The Company has stores of approximately 170,000 square feet offer a full line of food items comparable to traditional supermarkets. Its small-format stores have over 50,000 square feet that offer curated general merchandise and food assortments. Its brands include Art Class, Smartly, Auden, JoyLab, Smith & Hawken, Ava & Viv, Kindfull, Sonia Kashuk, Casaluna, Market Pantry, Threshold, Cat & Jack, Mondo Llama, Universal Thread, Cloud Island, More Than Magic, up & up, Colsie, Opalhouse, Wild Fable and Open Story, Wondershop.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. (WSTG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wayside Technology Group, Inc. is an information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Solutions. The Distribution segment offers emerging technologies to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel solutions and Sigma software distribution. The Solutions segment offers cloud solutions and value-added reseller of software, hardware and services for customers worldwide under the names Techxtend and Grey matter. It also offers virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management and other technically sophisticated domains as well as computer hardware.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (CATC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cambridge Bancorp is a state-chartered, federally registered bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Cambridge Trust Company (the Bank). The Company operates as a private bank, which offers a full range of private banking and wealth management services to its clients. The Company operates through private banking business segment, which is managed as a single strategic unit. It offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. It emphasizes service to consumers and small- and medium-sized businesses in its market area. The Company makes commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans and real estate loans, including one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit; accepts savings, money market, time, and demand deposits. In addition, it offers a range of commercial and personal banking services which include cash management, online banking, mobile banking, and global payments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

CALERES INC (CAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caleres, Inc. is a global footwear company. Its segments include Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The Famous Footwear segment is comprised of Famous Footwear, famousfootwear.com and famousfootwear.ca. Famous Footwear operates approximately 912 stores primarily selling branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment is comprised of wholesale operations selling the Company's branded footwear, the retail stores and e-commerce sites associated with those brands. The segment sources and markets licensed, branded and private-label footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers and independent retailers as well as Famous Footwear, such as Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Sam Edelman stores and e-commerce businesses. Its activities include the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites, as well as the design, development, sourcing, manufacturing, marketing and wholesale distribution of footwears.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ZIFF DAVIS INC (ZD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ziff Davis, Inc., formerly J2 Global, Inc., is a digital media and Internet company. The Company's portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. Its technology brands operate in two core verticals: technology and broadband. Its portfolio of shopping brands offers consumers the deals on retail merchants and brands. Its entertainment brands are focused on video games and entertainment. The Company's health businesses form the Everyday Health Group, which provides education and services that attracts engaged audience of health consumers, practicing physicians and United States pregnancies. Its VIPRE Security Group is a global cybersecurity, privacy and data protection company. Its Moz Group is a provider of marketing technology solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BUCKLE INC (BKE) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Buckle, Inc. is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women. It operates approximately 442 retail stores in 42 states throughout the United States under the names Buckle and The Buckle. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It provides customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, the Buckle private label credit card, and a guest loyalty program. Its offers denims from brands Miss Me, Rock Revival, KanCan, Bridge by GLY, Flying Monkey, Levi's, Crysp, Preme, and Wrangler. The other brands include Hurley, Billabong, Affliction, American Fighter, Sullen, Howitzer, Oakley, Fox, RVCA, Ariat, Huey, Nixon, Free People, Z Supply, Salt Life, Reef, TenTree, Kustom, Timberland, SOREL, Hey Dude, Steve Madden, SAXX, Stance, Ray-Ban, Champion, Fossil, Brixton, MIA, Dr. Marten, Palladium, Teva, Bed Stu, and G-Shock.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under owned, licensed, and private label brands. Its retail operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through its company-operated stores and through digital channels. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's own brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, and Wilsons Leather. Its licensed brands include Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Levi's,Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto and Dockers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (SCVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. The Company offer customers a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for men, women and children. The Company provides customers to shop at any of its physical stores or shopping online through its e-commerce platform. The Company offers buy online, pick up in store services for its customers. Its store carries shoes in four categories women's, men's, children's and athletics, as well as a range of accessories such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks and wallets. The Company operates approximately 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Its subsidiaries include SCHC, Inc., SCLC, Inc., and Shoe Carnival Ventures, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AEGON N.V. (ADR) (AEG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aegon N.V. (Aegon) is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company's segments include the Americas, which includes the United States, Mexico and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; Central & Eastern Europe; Spain & Portugal; Asia, and Aegon Asset Management. It offers protection against mortality, morbidity and longevity risks, including traditional and universal life. It offers products with mortality, morbidity, and longevity risks, including traditional and universal life; mortgages; annuity products, and banking products. It offers individual protection products, such as annuities, term insurance, income protection and international/offshore bonds. It has activities in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey. It offers life insurance marketed to high-net-worth individuals in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers investment products covering third-party customers, insurance-linked solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

