Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/19/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE SA -ADR (SUPV) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Supervielle S.A. is an Argentina-based universal financial services group. The Company offers retail and corporate banking, treasury, consumer finance, insurance, asset management and other products and services nationwide to a broad customer base including: individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and medium to large-sized companies, among others. The Company operates through a multi-brand and multi-channel platform with a strategic national footprint.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (HRTG) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company primarily provides personal and commercial residential insurance through its insurance company subsidiaries. It is vertically integrated and controls or manages substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, customer service, actuarial analysis, distribution and claims processing and adjusting. Through its subsidiaries, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), which provides personal and commercial residential property insurance and commercial general liability insurance; Narragansett Bay Insurance Company (NBIC), which provides personal and commercial residential property insurance, and Zephyr Insurance Company (Zephyr), which provides personal residential and wind-only property insurance in Hawaii. The Company provides personal residential insurance in approximately 14 eastern and gulf states and commercial residential insurance in three of those states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. Its segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under owned, licensed and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin and Karl Lagerfeld businesses, other than sales of products under the Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand from its retail stores and digital outlets. The retail operations segment consists primarily of direct sales to consumers through its company-operated stores and through digital channels. Its company-operated retail channels consist primarily of DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

IMMERSION CORPORATION (IMMR) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Immersion Corporation is a developer and provider of technologies for haptics. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software and intellectual property (IP) that fully engage users senses of touch when operating digital devices. The Company offers licenses to its patented technology to its customers and offers its customers enabling software, related tools and technical assistance designed to integrate the Company's patented technology into its customers products or enhance the functionality of its patented technology. The Company's licenses enable its customers to deploy haptically enabled devices, content and other offerings, which they typically sell under their own brand names. It is focused on various target application areas, such as mobile devices, wearables, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content; virtual and augmented reality; console gaming; automotive; medical, and residential, commercial, and industrial Internet of Things.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP (LINC) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. The Company offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. The Company operates 22 campuses in 13 states under four brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. The Company operates through two segments: Campus Operations and Transitional. The Campus Operations segment includes campuses that are continuing in operation and contribute to the Company's core operations and performance. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are marked for closure and are currently being taught-out.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC. (OSG) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. provides liquid bulk transportation services. The Company owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States Flag trade. Its United States Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers, conventional and lightering articulated tug barges (ATBs), shuttle and conventional medium range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the United States Tanker Security Program. It owns and operates a combined fleet of approximately 21 vessels all of which are registered in the United States. It primarily charters its vessels to customers for use over specific periods of time at fixed daily amounts contractually established through time charters. It also charters its vessels for specific voyages at spot rates. Its customers include independent oil traders, refinery operators and United States and international government entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PCB BANCORP (PCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company for PCB Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities. The Bank offers a range of online banking solutions that includes access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, mobile banking solutions, including remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. The Bank offers automated teller machines and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, as well as treasury management, wire transfer and automated clearing house services. The Banks lending activities portfolio consists of real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. Its investment securities portfolio includes mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TASKUS INC (TASK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TaskUs, Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services and customer experience to companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, the Company serves clients in various sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride sharing, technology, financial technology (FinTech) and health technology (HealthTech). The Company serves approximately 47,000 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India. Its global, omni-channel delivery model is focused on providing its clients with three key services: Digital Customer Experience (Digital CX), Trust and Safety, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services. Its cloud-based technology infrastructure is designed to enable clients to set up operations and allow clients to outsource many of their core processes throughout their company lifecycle.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

