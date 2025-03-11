Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/11/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

METROCITY BANKSHARES INC (MCBS) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 61% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank (the Bank), which is a Georgia state-chartered commercial bank. It offers a suite of loan and deposit products. The Bank operates over 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans, money transfers and a variety of other banking services. It offers traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposits. It also offers a full suite of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of METROCITY BANKSHARES INC

HOWARD HUGHES HOLDINGS INC (HHH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Operating Assets, master planned communities (MPCs), Strategic Developments, and Seaport. Its Operating Assets segment owns a variety of asset types including approximately 8.8 million square feet of retail and office properties, 5,587 wholly and partially owned multi-family units, and wholly and partially owned other properties and investments. The MPC segment plans, develops, and manages small cities and large-scale, mixed-use communities in the market. Its MPC segment includes the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale, long-term projects. The Strategic Developments segment consists of commercial properties. The Seaport segment is a multiblock district under private management by a single owner in New York City.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HOWARD HUGHES HOLDINGS INC

VALHI INC (VHI) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valhi, Inc. is primarily a holding company, which operates through its subsidiaries, NL Industries, Inc., Kronos Worldwide, Inc., CompX International Inc., BasicManagement, Inc. and The LandWell Company. Its segments include Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. Chemicals segment produces and markets value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Component Products segment manufactures security products used in the postal, recreational transportation, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare and a variety of other industries. The segment also a manufacture wake enhancement system, stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs and related hardware and accessories for the recreational marine industry. Real Estate Management and Development segment owns real property in Henderson, Nevada. The segment develops certain land holdings for commercial, industrial and residential purposes in Henderson, Nevada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VALHI INC

NL INDUSTRIES INC (NL) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NL Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operate in the component products industry through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc. (CompX). CompX manufactures engineered components that are sold to a variety of industries. Through its Security Products operations, CompX manufactures mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in postal, recreational transportation, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage and healthcare applications. CompX also manufactures wake enhancement systems, stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs and related hardware and accessories for the recreational marine and other industries through its Marine Components operations. It also operates in the chemicals industry through its noncontrolling interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (Kronos). Kronos is a global producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), a base industrial product.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of NL INDUSTRIES INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

