Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/1/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

STAAR SURGICAL CO (STAA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It is a manufacturer of lenses used worldwide in corrective or refractive surgery. It sells its products in approximately 75 countries, with direct distribution in Japan, Germany, Spain, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, with a combination of direct distribution and independent distribution in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, and Italy. Its manufacturing facility in Monrovia, California, makes the Visian implantable Collamer lens product family, including the EVO Visian ICL, preloaded silicone cataract intraocular lenses and injector systems. Its manufacturing facility in Brugg, Switzerland, operates an administrative, distribution and operational through its subsidiary, STAAR Surgical AG. It operates administrative and distribution facilities in Japan through its subsidiary, STAAR Japan Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of STAAR SURGICAL CO

STAA Guru Analysis

STAA Fundamental Analysis

ENDAVA PLC - ADR (DAVA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Endava plc is a technology service provider. The Company provides a combination of product and technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and engineering to help customers become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms, and solutions. It uses its Distributed Enterprise Agile scaling framework, known as TEAM Enterprise Agile Scaling (TEAS). TEAS helps in designing, developing, and testing digital solutions, providing actionable insights into their business potential. It also provides training for the customers that helps them to develop their technical and soft skills. It serves clients in the payments and financial services, technology, media, and telecom (TMT), consumer products, retail, mobility, and healthcare. The Company also provides outsourced development services across design, engineering and art/animation for PC and console video games and other digital entertainment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENDAVA PLC - ADR

DAVA Guru Analysis

DAVA Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.