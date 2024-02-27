Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/27/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP (HWC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hancock Whitney Corporation is a financial services company. It provides financial services through its bank subsidiary, Hancock Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Bank offers a range of traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, providing a range of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products (including revolving credit facilities), letters of credit and similar financial guarantees. It provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations and individuals and provides its customers access to investment advisory and brokerage products. Its primary lending focus is to provide commercial, consumer and real estate loans to consumers, small and middle market businesses, and corporate clients in the markets and sectors served by the Bank. The Bank, through its trust department, offers a full range of trust services on a fee basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KIRBY CORP (KEX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator. The Company transports bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, and coastwise along all three United States coasts. The Company, through its marine transportation segment (KMT), transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. It also participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in the United States coastwise trade. Through its distribution and services segment (KDS), it sells after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears and power generation equipment used in oil and gas and commercial and industrial applications. It also rents a variety of power generation and industrial equipment, manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, and manufactures electric power generation equipment for oilfield service customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MARKEL GROUP INC (MKL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 81% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Markel Group Inc. is a holding company comprised of various businesses and investments. The Company's segments include Insurance, Reinsurance, Investing and Markel Ventures. Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative reinsurance placements written on a risk-bearing basis within the Company's underwriting operations. Its insurance operations include underwriting, program services and other fronting, and Insurance-linked securities. Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written on a risk-bearing basis within the Company's underwriting operations. Reinsurance segment product offerings are underwritten primarily by its Global Reinsurance division, which operates from platforms in the United States, Bermuda and United Kingdom. Investing segment includes all investing activities related to the Company's insurance operations. Markel Ventures segment consists of controlling interests in a diverse portfolio of businesses that operate in various industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED (ADR) (GFI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gold Fields Limited is a South Africa-based globally diversified gold producer with approximately nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and Ghana (including the Asanko JV) and two projects in Canada and Chile. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and silver and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing and smelting. It has a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.40 million ounces (Moz), gold mineral reserves of 46.1 Moz and gold mineral resources of 42.3 Moz (excluding mineral resources). In Peru, the Company also produces copper. Its economic interest in the South Deep mine in South Africa is approximately 96.43%. It also owns 100% of the St Ives, Agnew, Granny Smith mines and around 50% of the Gruyere gold mine in Australia, 90.0% of the Tarkwa and Damang mines in Ghana and 45% of the Asanko mine in Ghana. It owns approximately 99.5% of the Cerro Corona mine in Peru.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ENTERGY CORP (ETR) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail distribution operations. The Company segments include Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, and natural gas utility service in portions of Louisiana. Entergy Wholesale Commodities includes the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States and the sale of the electric power produced by its operating plants to wholesale customers. Entergy Wholesale Commodities also includes the ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell the electric power produced by those plants to wholesale customers. The Company owns and operates power generating fleets with approximately 24,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 5,000 megawatts of nuclear power.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION (BC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures and markets recreational marine products, including marine propulsion products and boats, as well as parts and accessories for the marine and RV markets. Its segments include Propulsion, Engine Parts and Accessories (Engine P&A), Navico Group and Boat. The Propulsion segment designs, manufactures and sells engines, controls, rigging, and propellers globally. The Engine P&A segment sells products such as engine parts and consumables including oils and lubricants, electrical products, boat parts and systems, and also includes its marine parts and accessories distribution businesses. The Navico Group segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products and systems for the marine and RV, specialty vehicle markets. The Boat segment consists of the Brunswick Boat Group (Boat Group), which manufactures and distributes recreational boats, and Business Acceleration. Its boat brands include Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray and Bayliner.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION (UTHR) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Therapeutics Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso), which includes the Tyvaso Inhalation System; Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder (Tyvaso DPI); Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection (Remodulin); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca). Tyvaso and Tyvaso DPI are also approved to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). It also markets and sells an oncology product, Unituxin (dinutuximab) Injection (Unituxin), which is approved for treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma, and the Remunity Pump for Remodulin (Remunity). Tyvaso DPI incorporates the dry powder formulation technology and Dreamboat inhalation device technology used in MannKinds Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder product.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VICOR CORP (VICR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power for use in electrically powered devices. The Company offers a range of alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) power conversion products. It also provides products addressing other DC voltage standards. The Company categorizes its offerings as Advanced products and Brick products. Its Advanced products category consists of products which are used to implement its proprietary distribution architecture, Factorized Power Architecture (FPA), a power distribution architecture enabling flexible, rapid power system design using individual components optimized to perform a specific conversion function. The Company's Brick-format converters provide the integrated transformation, rectification, isolation, regulation, filtering, and/or input protection necessary to power and protect loads, across a range of conventional power architectures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC (CHH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Choice Hotels International, Inc. is a hotel franchisor. The Company's segments include Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other. The Hotel Franchising & Management segment includes the Company's hotel franchising operations which consists of its 22 brands and brand extensions and the hotel management operations of 14 hotels (inclusive of four owned hotels). It has 7,527 hotels with 632,986 rooms open and operating, and 1,032 hotels with 105,062 rooms. The Company's brands include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, and Cambria Hotels. It also includes Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection brands, which are located across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC (CNP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission, distribution and generation facilities and natural gas distribution facilities that serve customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. The Company's segments include Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment comprises Houston Electric and Indiana Electric businesses. The Natural Gas segment includes intrastate natural gas sales to, and natural gas transportation and distribution for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas; permanent pipeline connections through interconnects with various interstate and intrastate pipeline companies, and home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas through a third party.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NEWMARKET CORPORATION (NEU) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NewMarket Corporation is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), and American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC). The Afton and Ethyl companies develop, manufacture, blend, and deliver chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. AMPAC is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals used in solid rocket motors for the aerospace and defense industries. Its Petroleum Additives segment manufactures chemical components that are selected to perform one or more specific functions and combine those chemicals with other chemicals or components to form additive packages for use in specified end-user applications. Ethyl provides contracted manufacturing and related services to Afton and to third parties and is a marketer of antiknock compounds in North America. Its subsidiaries, NewMarket Services Corp, provide various administrative services; and NewMarket Development Corp, manages the real property.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MATSON INC (MATX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Matson, Inc. is a holding company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The Company's segments include Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation business is conducted through Matson Navigation Company, Inc. (MatNav), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. MatNav provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. MatNav also operates expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor, Alaska to Asia. The logistics business is conducted through Matson Logistics, Inc. (Matson Logistics), a wholly owned subsidiary of MatNav. Matson Logistics provides a variety of logistics services to its customers, such as transportation brokerage services, freight forwarding services, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC (REXR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. It acquires, owns, improves, redevelops, leases, and manages industrial real estate principally located in Southern California infill markets, through Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. (Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries. It also acquires or provides mortgage debt secured by industrial property. It provides property management services and leasing services to related parties and third-party property owners. Its property management services include performing property inspections, monitoring repairs and maintenance, negotiating vendor contracts, maintaining tenant relations, and providing financial and accounting oversight. The Company's portfolio consists of over 373 properties with approximately 45.9 million rentable square feet.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HERCULES CAPITAL INC (HTGC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing financing solutions to venture capital-backed and institutional-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. It is structured as an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its business objectives are to increase its net income, net investment income, and net asset value (NAV) through its investments in primarily Structured Debt or senior secured debt instruments of venture capital-backed and institutional-backed companies across a variety of technology related industries at attractive yields. It invests in a range of companies active in the technology industry sub-sectors characterized by products or services that require advanced technologies, including, computer software and hardware, networking systems, semiconductors, semiconductor capital equipment, information technology infrastructure and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HACKETT GROUP INC (HCKT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hackett Group, Inc. is a benchmarking, research advisory and strategic consultancy company. The Company's segments include Global Strategy & Business Transformation (Global S&BT), Oracle Solutions and SAP Solutions. The Global S&BT segment includes S&BT Consulting, Benchmarking, Executive Advisory Services, intellectual property (IP) as-a-Service Revenue (IPaaS) and OneStream. The Oracle Solutions Segment helps clients choose and deploy Oracle applications that meet their needs and objectives. SAP Solutions segment helps clients choose and deploy S4 HANA Cloud applications that meet their needs and objectives. Its services include benchmarking, executive advisory, IPaaS, market intelligence, business transformation and cloud enterprise application implementation. It also provides expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology, including its Oracle, SAP, and other implementation offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

MATERIALISE NV (ADR) (MTLS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company that is engaged in the software industry. The Company is a provider of software and three-dimensional (3D) printing services that incorporates 3D printing experience into a wide range of software solutions and 3D printing services. It transforms businesses with three elements of align: quality, reliability, and repeatability through which it forms the backbone of the 3D printing industry. The solutions are built 3D printing applications in several industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods. It also operates in the domestic market and worldwide, including Colombia, Brazil, Australia, Malaysia, China, Japan, Austria, Poland, Germany, and France, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

BLACK STONE MINERALS LP (BSM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner and manager of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company's principal business is maximizing the value of its existing mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres. It also owns nonparticipating royalty interests (NPRIs) in 1.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests (ORRIs) in 1.6 million gross acres. The Company owns mineral and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States, including all of the onshore producing basins. Many of these interests are in active resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier shales in East Texas/Western Louisiana, the Wolfcamp/Spraberry/Bone Springs in the Permian Basin, the Bakken/Three Forks in the Williston Basin, and the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC (LNTH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is an integrated provider of imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions. The Company's products include precision diagnostics, radiopharmaceutical oncology, and strategic partnerships. Its precision diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals (HCPs) Find and Follow diseases, with a focus on cardiology. Its radiopharmaceutical oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Its strategic partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes the Company's license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Bausch). Its commercial products are used by oncologists, urologists, nuclear medicine physicians, cardiologists, sonographers, technologists, radiologists, and internal medicine physicians working in a variety of clinical settings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES INC (WTRG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Water Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Essential Utilities, Inc. is a holding company for regulated utilities providing water, wastewater, or natural gas services in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, and Kentucky under the Aqua and Peoples brands. The Company's segments include the Regulated Water segment and the Regulated Natural Gas segment. The Regulated Water segment consists of water and wastewater regulated utility companies, which are organized by the states where the Company provides water and wastewater services. The Regulated Natural Gas segment consists of natural gas utility companies, acquired in the Peoples Gas Acquisition, for which the Company provides natural gas distribution services. Its subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. (Aqua Pennsylvania), provides water or wastewater services to customers it serves.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

TEEKAY TANKERS LTD (TNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a provider of marine transportation to global oil industries. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and operating crude oil and product tankers. It provides vessel operation services for various vessels under the contracts with the Australian Government. Under these contracts the Company delivers all constituent support capabilities: vessel operations, engineering support, maintenance support, supply support, crewing and training and provide support services. The Company owns a fleet of approximately 45 double-hull tankers, including 25 Suezmax tankers, 10 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers. The Company also owns a very large crude carrier (VLCC) through a 50% owned joint venture. Its tanker segment consists of the operation of its tankers, including the operations from those tankers employed on full-service lightering contracts and the United State based ship-to-ship support service operations, including its lightering support services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SPX TECHNOLOGIES INC (SPXC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of engineered products and technologies in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and detection and measurement markets. HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package and process cooling equipment, residential and commercial boilers, comfort heating and ventilation products, and engineered air movement solutions. Its segments include HVAC, which engineers, designs, manufactures, installs and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets, and Detection and Measurement segment that engineers, designs, manufactures, services, and installs underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, robotic systems, fare collection systems, communication technologies, and obstruction lighting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

