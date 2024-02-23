Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/23/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FTI CONSULTING INC (FCN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FTI Consulting, Inc. is a business advisory company. Its segments include Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, transactional and capital needs of its clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting provides law firms, companies, government entities, and private equity firms with a multidisciplinary and independent range of services in risk and investigations and disputes. The Economic Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, and government entities with analyses of economic issues for use in international arbitration and legal and regulatory proceedings. The Technology segment provides information governance, privacy and security and corporate legal operations solutions. Its Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications and public affairs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC (RGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two reportable segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States. The castings segment manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The Company primarily offers products in three industry product categories: rifles, pistols, and revolvers. It manufactures firearm products, under the Ruger name. The Company also manufactures and sells accessories and replacement parts for its firearms. The Company's firearms products are sold through a select number of independent wholesale distributors, principally to the commercial sporting market. The Company's design and manufacturing operations are located in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (SHLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is engaged in providing electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications. The Company designs, manufactures and sells system solutions for the two types of wiring architectures used by the United States solar industry: homerun and combine-as-you-go. It has developed an EBOS solution for homerun architectures that it refers to as an interconnect harness. Its interconnect harness connects multiple strings together at each row using a single wire and simple push connector rather than a wire crimp. Its homerun EBOS system solutions include its interconnect harness, combiners, and jumpers. Its combine-as-you-go architecture connects all strings in a project to trunk wires that feed directly into disconnect boxes, which are connected to the inverter. It is also engaged in providing e-mobility solutions, in which the Company offers product families for the EV charging market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC - ADR (IMOS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the integrated circuits (IC) packaging and testing business. The Company mainly provides thin small outline packaging (TSOP), fine-pitch ball grid array (FBGA) packaging, tape carrier packaging (TCP) and chip on film (COF) packaging services, as well as gold bumping services and others. The Company's products and services are applied in information products, personal computers, communication equipment, office automation and consumer electronics. It mainly operates its businesses within domestic market and overseas markets, including the rest of Asia and the Americas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

