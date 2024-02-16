Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/16/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC (TXRH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a restaurant company, which operates predominately in the casual dining segment. The Company owns and operates approximately 597 restaurants and franchised an additional 100 restaurants in 49 states and ten foreign countries. It operates approximately 552 Texas Roadhouse restaurants, 40 as Bubba's 33 restaurants and five as Jaggers restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering an assortment of specially seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. Bubba's 33 is a family-friendly restaurant concept featuring scratch-made food for all with a rock 'n' roll, ice-cold beer and signature drinks. Bubba's 33's menu features burgers, pizza and wings, as well as a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches served with scratch-made sauces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CBIZ INC (CBZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CBIZ, Inc. is a provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States and parts of Canada. It provides a range of accounting, insurance brokerage, financial and advisory services. It delivers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. Financial Services is comprised of core accounting services, including traditional accounting, tax compliance, advisory, and specialty services, like transaction and risk advisory services, litigation support, valuation, and federal and state government health care compliance and consulting. Benefits and Insurance Services provides brokerage and consulting for group health benefits and property and casualty insurance in addition to retirement plan advisory and investment services. National Practices provides information technology and hardware services and healthcare consulting services. The Company also offers cyber and security services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

YETI HOLDINGS INC (YETI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YETI Holdings, Inc. is a designer, retailer, and distributor of outdoor products. The Company's product portfolio is comprised of three categories: Coolers & Equipment; Drinkware, and Other. Its Coolers & Equipment family is comprised of hard coolers, soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. Its hard cooler category includes YETI Tundra, YETI Roadie, YETI V Series hard coolers, YETI TANK ice, and YETI Silo 6G water cooler bucket. Its Hopper soft cooler product line includes Hopper M30 Soft Cooler, Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler, Hopper Flip Soft Cooler, Daytrip Lunch Bag, and Daytrip Lunch Box. Its Drinkware product family consists of Rambler Colsters, Rambler Lowball, Rambler Wine Tumblers, Rambler Stackable Pints, Rambler Mugs, Rambler Tumblers, Rambler Straw Mugs and Cups, Rambler Bottles, Rambler Jugs, and Yonder Water Bottles. Its Other category offers an array of apparel and gear, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PALOMAR HOLDINGS INC (PLMR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Palomar Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company is focused on providing specialty insurance to residential and commercial earthquake markets. Its primary lines of business include Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Inland Marine, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, and Residential Flood. It distributes products through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and in partnership with other insurance companies. The Company offers Residential Earthquake products insure against damage to the home, contents, and any appurtenant structures in 37 states. Commercial Earthquake products focused on providing coverage for benign commercial risks. Commercial All Risk policy covers the perils of fire and wind, with wind including hurricane, tornado, and hailstorm. Inland Marine division offers products that include builder's risk, contractor's equipment, mobile equipment, and special property floaters, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

