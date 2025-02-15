Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/15/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PPL CORP (PPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PPL Corporation is an energy company. The Company is focused on providing electricity and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists primarily of the regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations conducted by Louisville Gas & Electric Company (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Company (KU), as well as LG&E's regulated distribution and sale of natural gas. LG&E and KU are engaged in the regulated generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in Kentucky and, in KU's case, also Virginia. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment includes the regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric. The Rhode Island Regulated segment includes the regulated electricity transmission and distribution and natural gas distribution operations of Rhode Island Energy (RIE).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EBARA CORP (ADR) (EBCOY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ebara Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in manufacturing, sales, construction, maintenance, and services across the building and industrial, energy, infrastructure, environmental, and precision and electronic industries. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Building & Industrial segment provides standard pumps, chillers, and blowers. The Energy Segment provides custom pumps, compressors and turbines. The Infrastructure segment provides custom pumps and tunnel blowers. The Environment segment provides municipal waste incineration plants, industrial waste incineration plants, and water treatment plants. The Precision and Electronics segment provides vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) equipment, plating equipment, and waste gas treatment equipment. The Company also provides business support services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LEONARDO DRS INC (DRS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leonardo DRS, Inc. is a provider of advanced defense technology to United States national security customers and allies around the world. It specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and mission-critical technologies. It is a provider of defense products and technologies that are used across land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains. Its segments include Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS). The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufactures sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for operational decision making and execution by its customers. The IMS segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates power conversion, control and distribution systems, ship propulsion systems, motors and variable frequency drives, force protection systems, transportation and logistics systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

