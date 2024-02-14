Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/14/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BAYCOM CORP (BCML) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BayCom Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, United Business Bank (the Bank), provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals, through its network of 34 full-service branches with 16 locations in California, two in Washington, five in New Mexico and 11 in Colorado. The Bank offers a full range of loans, including small business administration (SBA), farm service agency (FSA) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guaranteed loans, and deposit products and services to businesses and its affiliates in California, Washington, New Mexico and Colorado. The Bank is an equal housing lender and a member of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank serves small and medium-sized businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, nonprofit businesses, labor unions and related nonprofit entities and businesses and individual consumers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC (ADR) (JHX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: James Hardie Industries PLC is a manufacturer of fiber cement building solutions, and a market in fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards in Europe. The Company's fiber cement building materials include a range of products for both external and internal use across a range of applications. The Company's segments include North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products and Research and Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States. The Asia Pacific Fiber Cement segment includes all fiber cement products manufactured in Australia and the Philippines, and sold in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East and various Pacific Islands. The Europe Building Products segment includes fiber gypsum product manufactured in Europe, and fiber cement product manufactured in the United States that is sold in Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

QCR HOLDINGS, INC. (QCRH) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QCR Holdings, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through four wholly owned banking subsidiaries (Banks), Quad City Bank & Trust (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB) and Guaranty Bank (GB), which provides full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services. The Company's principal business consists of attracting deposits and investing those deposits in loans/leases and securities. The Company engages in direct financing lease contracts and equipment financing agreements through m2 Equipment Finance, LLC (m2), a wholly owned subsidiary of QCBT. The Company also engages in wealth management services through its banking subsidiaries. The Company provides a range of commercial and retail lending/leasing and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC (FELE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, composed primarily of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems and related parts and equipment. The Company's segments include Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices. It also designs, manufactures and sells motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment for use in groundwater, water transfer and wastewater. Its Fueling Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems. The Distribution segment operates as a collection of wholly owned groundwater distributors known as the Headwater Companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION (AMWD) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It offers a variety of products that fall into product lines, including kitchen cabinetry, bath cabinetry, office cabinetry, home organization and hardware. Its cabinetry products are available in a variety of designs, finishes and finish colors and door styles. It offers products in categories, such as made-to-order and stock. Made-to-order products utilize higher grade materials with more options as compared to stock and are all specially ordered and shipped directly to the home from the factory. Its home organization products are stock products. Its kitchen cabinetry and bath cabinetry are offered across all product categories (made-to-order and stock). Its stock products represent cash and carry products and are sold through home centers, while its made-to-order products are sold through home centers, builders, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL INC (SPFI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: South Plains Financial Inc. is a bank holding company for City Bank (the Bank). Through City Bank, the Company provides a range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. The Bank is primarily involved in real estate, commercial, agricultural and consumer lending activities with customers throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Its commercial real estate portfolio includes loans for commercial property that is owned by real estate investors, construction loans to build owner-occupied properties, and loans to developers of commercial real estate investment properties and residential developments. Its loans to consumers include 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

PCB BANCORP (PCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company for PCB Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of online banking solutions that includes access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, mobile banking solutions, including remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. The Bank offers automated teller machines and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer and automated clearing house services. The Banks business activities include Lending Activities portfolio that consists of real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans; Investment securities portfolio includes small business administration loan pools securities, mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, and Deposits Activities offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, money market and time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PREMIER FINANCIAL CORP (OHIO) (PFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Premier Financial Corp. is a bank holding company that conducts business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Premier Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in community banking. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public through its offices and website, and uses those and other available sources of funds to originate residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans and consumer loans. In addition, the Bank invests in United States Treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, including real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs) and residential collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), and corporate bonds. The Bank conducts its operations through approximately 74 full-service banking center offices, 12 loan offices and two wealth offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

