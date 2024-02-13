Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/13/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PHINIA INC (PHIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Phinia Inc. is engaged in development, design and manufacture of integrated components and systems for commercial vehicles and industrial applications, such as medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, buses and other off-highway construction, marine, agricultural, and industrial applications, and light vehicles. Its segments include Fuel Systems and Aftermarket. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, fuel delivery modules, canisters, sensors, electronic control modules and associated software. Its engineered fuel injection systems portfolio includes pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, engine control modules, and complete systems, including software and calibration services. The Aftermarket segment sells products to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service (OES) customers. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering fuel injection, starters, alternators, electronics, engine management, maintenance, and test equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PHINIA INC

PHIN Guru Analysis

PHIN Fundamental Analysis

WEX INC (WEX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WEX Inc. provides a global commerce platform, which owns and operates a business-to-business (b2b) ecosystem. The Company's Mobility segment provides payment processing, transaction processing, and information management services specifically designed for the needs of fleets of all sizes from small businesses to federal and state government fleets and over-the-road carriers. Its Corporate Payments segment focuses on the complex payment environment of global B2B payments, enabling customers to utilize its payments solutions to integrate into their own workflows and manage their accounts payable automation and spend management functions. Its Benefits segment provides a Software as a service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and a full-service benefit enrolment solution, bringing together benefits administration, certain compliance services and consumer-directed and benefits accounts. It also offers Payzer, a cloud-based, field service management software provider.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WEX INC

WEX Guru Analysis

WEX Fundamental Analysis

MURPHY USA INC (MUSA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Murphy USA Inc. is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company markets refined products through a network of retail gasoline stores and to unbranded wholesale customers. It also operates non-fuel convenience stores in the northeast of United States. Its business also includes certain product supply and wholesale assets, including product distribution terminals and pipeline positions. Its retail stores under the brand name Murphy USA participate in the Walmart discount program. The Walmart discount program offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods as decided by Walmart and the Company. Its retail stores are located in approximately 27 states, primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest United States. It has a total of approximately 1,712 retail stores of which 1,151 are Murphy USA, 404 are Murphy Express and 157 are QuickChek.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MURPHY USA INC

MUSA Guru Analysis

MUSA Fundamental Analysis

VOYA FINANCIAL INC (VOYA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Voya Financial, Inc. provides workplace savings and benefits products, solutions and technologies, along with investment management services. Its segments include Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions and Investment Management. Wealth Solutions segment provides retirement plan products and administration services to employers alongside a suite of financial wellness offerings to serve employees and plan participants. Health Solutions segment provides worksite employee benefits, decision support, financial wellness, and administrative products and services to mid-size and large corporate employers and professional associations. Investment Management segment serves both individual and institutional customers, offering them domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions across a range of geographies, investment styles and capitalization spectrums. It serves the needs of customers, workplace participants and institutional clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VOYA FINANCIAL INC

VOYA Guru Analysis

VOYA Fundamental Analysis

GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC (GTES) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gates Industrial Corporation plc is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The Company operates its business on a product-line basis through its two segments: Power Transmission and Fluid Power. Its Power Transmission segment includes elastomer drive belts and related components used to transfer motion in a range of applications. Its Fluid Power segment includes hoses, tubing and fittings designed to convey hydraulic fluid at high pressures in both mobile and stationary applications, and other high-pressure and fluid transfer hoses used to convey various fluids. It offers a portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment (first-fit) manufacturers as specified components. It sells its products under its Gates brand name. Its products are used in applications across various end markets including construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, diversified industrial, and personal mobility.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC

GTES Guru Analysis

GTES Fundamental Analysis

EQUINOR ASA (ADR) (EQNR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equinor ASA, formerly Volue AS is a Norway-based international energy company. The Company's purpose is to turn natural resources into energy. Equinor sells crude oil and delivers natural gas to the European market. It is also engaged in processing, refining, offshore wind and carbon capture and storage activities. Equinor ASA has five reporting segments: Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway), Exploration & Production International (E&P International), Exploration & Production USA (E&P USA), Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP) and Renewables (REN). The Company has several subsidiaries such as Equinor Nigeria Energy Company Ltd, Equinor Wind Power AS, Equinor International Netherlands BV and Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EQUINOR ASA (ADR)

EQNR Guru Analysis

EQNR Fundamental Analysis

INGREDION INC (INGR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredients solutions provider that transforms corn, tapioca, potatoes, stevia, grains, fruits and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing and other industries. It operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It develops, produces, and sells a variety of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners, for various industries. Its product lines include starches and sweeteners, animal feed products and edible corn oil. Its starch-based products include both food-grade and industrial starches, as well as biomaterials. Its sweetener products include glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrup, caramel color, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose and syrup solids. Its products are derived primarily from the processing of corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato and rice.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of INGREDION INC

INGR Guru Analysis

INGR Fundamental Analysis

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (ARCC) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on providing direct loans and other investments in private middle market companies in the United States. The Company invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans (including unitranche loans, which are loans that combine both senior and subordinated debt, generally in a first lien position), and second lien senior secured loans. In addition to senior secured loans, it also invests in subordinated debt, which in some cases includes an equity component, and preferred equity. It also may invest up to 30% of its portfolio in non-qualifying assets. Its investment activities are focused on industries, such as software and services, health care services, commercial and professional services, financial services, commercial and professional services, insurance Services, energy, food and beverage and others. Its investment adviser is Ares Capital Management LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

ARCC Guru Analysis

ARCC Fundamental Analysis

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ADR) (HIMX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products. In addition, the Company designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, video processing IC solutions and silicon IPs. It also offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in a range of applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, televisions, personal computer camera, automobile, security and medical devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ADR)

HIMX Guru Analysis

HIMX Fundamental Analysis

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION (CINF) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cincinnati Financial Corporation is engaged in the business of property casualty insurance, which markets through independent insurance agencies in approximately 46 states. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, Life insurance, and Investments. The Commercial lines insurance segment includes five commercial business lines, such as commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines. The Personal lines insurance segment includes three business lines, including personal auto, homeowner, and other personal lines. The Excess and surplus lines insurance segment includes commercial casualty and commercial property. The Life insurance segment includes term life insurance, worksite products, whole life insurance, and universal life insurance. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments and equity investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CINF Guru Analysis

CINF Fundamental Analysis

MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC (MLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. The Company manufacture a range of products, including copper tube and fittings; line sets; PEX plastic tube and fittings; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; compressed gas valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; pressure vessels; coaxial heat exchangers; and insulated flexible duct systems. It operates in the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, the Middle East and China. It operates through three segments, which include Piping Systems segment, which is composed of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller and Mueller Middle East; The Industrial Metals segment that is composed of Brass Rod, Impacts & Micro Gauge and Brass Value-Added Products, and Climate segment, which is composed of Refrigeration Products, Westermeyer, Turbotec, Flex Duct and Linesets, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC

MLI Guru Analysis

MLI Fundamental Analysis

REGENCY CENTERS CORP (REG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regency Centers Corporation is a fully integrated real estate company and a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts all its operations through Regency Centers, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of shopping centers through the Operating Partnership. The Company's portfolio is comprised of approximately 480 properties encompassing more than 56 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's properties include Amerige Heights Town Center, Friars Mission Center, Navajo Shopping Center, Point Loma Plaza, Rancho San Diego Village, Scripps Ranch Marketplace, The Hub Hillcrest Market, Twin Peaks, 200 Potrero, Bayhill Shopping Center, Clayton Valley Shopping Center, Diablo Plaza, Encina Grande, Plaza Escuela, Pleasant Hill Shopping Center, Potrero Center, Tassajara Crossing, Woodside Central, and Maraiposa Shopping Center.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of REGENCY CENTERS CORP

REG Guru Analysis

REG Fundamental Analysis

RADIAN GROUP INC (RDN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Radian Group Inc. is a diversified mortgage and real estate services company. The Company provides mortgage insurance and other products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates through its two business segments: Mortgage and homegenius. The Company's Mortgage segment aggregates, manages and distributes United States mortgage credit risk on behalf of mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, principally through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, and also provides other credit risk management, contract underwriting and fulfillment solutions. The Company's homegenius segment offers an array of title, real estate and technology products and services to consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, Government-sponsored enterprises (GSE) and real estate brokers and agents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RADIAN GROUP INC

RDN Guru Analysis

RDN Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.