Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/1/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TECK RESOURCES LTD (USA) (TECK) is a large-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teck Resources Limited is a Canada-based mining company that operates in copper, zinc, steelmaking coal and energy segment. The Company's operations and projects include Antamina, Cardinal River, Carmen de Andacollo, Elkview, Fording River, Fording River Extension, Fort Hills, Galore Creek Project, Greenhills, Highland Valley Copper, HVC 2040, Line Creek, NewRange Copper Nickel, NuevaUnion, Quebrada Blanca, Quebrada Blanca Phase II, Quintette Project, Red Dog, Sullivan Mine and Trail Operations. The Antamina mine is a large copper and zinc mine, located in the Andes Mountain range of Peru. Its Carmen de Andacollo is located in the Coquimbo Region of central Chile. The Fording River Extension Project is located adjacent and to the south of Teck's existing Fording River Operations. Its Galore Creek is located within the territory of the Tahltan in northwestern British Columbia, approximately 150 kilometers northwest of Stewart.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SHARKNINJA INC (SN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SharkNinja, Inc. is a global product design and technology company, which offers lifestyle solutions for consumers around the world. The Company's diverse product portfolio spans approximately 27 household sub-categories, across cleaning, cooking, food preparation, and others, which include home environment and beauty. The Company's brands include Shark and Ninja. The Shark brand offerings cover an expansive and diverse assortment of categories, including Floorcare (Corded and Cordless Vacuums, Robot Vacuums, Steam Mops and Wet/Dry Floor Cleaning), Home Environment and Beauty appliances. Its Home Environment product offering includes air purification products. Its Beauty offering includes HyperAir Hair Dryer, HyperAir Hair Dryer Premium and FlexStyle. Ninja brand offers a diversified product offering that spans across consumers' kitchens, both indoors and outdoors, with products in motorized kitchen appliances, heated cooking, beverage appliances and kitchenware.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

M/I HOMES INC (MHO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: M/I Homes, Inc. is a builder of single-family homes. The Company designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers. The Company primarily construct homes in planned development communities and mixed-use communities. The Company offer homes for sale in 196 communities within 17 markets located in 10 states. The Company operates through two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations are aggregated for reporting purposes into two reporting segments - the Northern and Southern regions. Homebuilding operations includes sale of land and lots. Its financial services operations support its homebuilding operations by providing mortgage loans and title services to the customers of its homebuilding operations. The financial services also offers mortgage banking services to its homebuyers through its subsidiary, M/I Financial, LLC (M/I Financial).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. (PEBO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial service holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank, an Ohio state-chartered bank. Its other subsidiaries include Peoples Investment Company and Peoples Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance subsidiary. It provides commercial and consumer banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing solutions, equipment leases and equipment financing agreements through its financial subsidiaries. Its financial products and services are offered through its financial service offices and automated teller machines in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland, as well as through online resources that are web-based and mobile-based. Its Brokerage services are offered through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealer located at Peoples Bank's offices. The Peoples Bank's credit card and merchant processing services are provided through joint marketing arrangement with third parties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

