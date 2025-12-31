Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/31/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC (FDP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is a vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables as well as a producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. It markets its products under the DEL MONTE brand, MANN brand and other related trademarks. Its segment includes fresh and value-added products, banana, and other products and services. Fresh and value-added products segment includes pineapples; fresh-cut fruit; fresh-cut vegetables, which include fresh-cut salads; melons; vegetables; non-tropical fruit, which includes grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, avocados, and prepared foods, including prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. Other products and services segment includes its third-party freight and logistic services business and its Jordanian poultry and meats business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC

DAILY JOURNAL CORP (DJCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona news and produces several specialized information publications. The Company also serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising. The Companys segment includes Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The Traditional Business segment includes newspapers and related online publications: Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal and The Record Reporter. The Company operates the Journal Technologies segment through Journal Technologies, Inc., which provides case management software systems and related products to courts, prosecutor and public defender offices, probation departments and other justice agencies, including administrative law organizations, city and county governments and bar associations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of DAILY JOURNAL CORP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

