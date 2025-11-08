Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/8/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

COMMERZBANK AG (ADR) (CRZBY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: COMMERZBANK AG is a Germany-based international commercial bank with branches and offices in nearly 40 countries. The Banks two business segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients, offer a portfolio of financial services to their customers needs. The Bank offers its sector strategy to its corporate clients in Germany and abroad and is a provider of capital market products. It focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, it supports clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of COMMERZBANK AG (ADR)

RICOH CO LTD (ADR) (RICOY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ricoh Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, production, sales, and service activities for digital services, digital products, graphic communications, industrial solutions, and others. The Company has five business segments. Digital Services segment sells imaging equipment such as office multifunction devices and printers and provides information technology (IT)-related solutions. Digital Products segment is involved in the development and production of imaging equipment such as office multifunction devices and printers, and edge devices that support digital communication. Graphic Communications segment includes the commercial printing business and the industrial printing business. Industrial Solutions segment consists of the thermal business and the industrial products business. Industrial Products segment provides precision equipment parts. The Other segment is engaged in the digital cameras, 360-degree cameras, environment and healthcare business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RICOH CO LTD (ADR)

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC (IIJIY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Internet Initiative Japan Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development of Internet business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Network Services and System Integration (SI) segment is mainly engaged in the provision of a combination of network services and system integration services, which mainly consist of Internet connection services, wide area network (WAN) services and outsourcing services, as well as the provision of comprehensive solutions. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segment is engaged in the operation of bank ATMs and network systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC

LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC (LMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Limbach Holdings, Inc. is a building systems solutions company. The Company partners with the owners and facilities managers who have mission-critical mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure. The Company operates in two segments: Owner Direct Relationships (ODR) and General Contractor Relationships (GCR). Through the ODR segment, the Company performs owner direct projects and/or provides maintenance or service primarily on mechanical, plumbing or electrical systems, building controls and specialty contracting projects to existing buildings direct to, or assigned by, building owners or property managers. The GCR segment manages new construction or renovation projects that involve primarily mechanical, electrical, and/or plumbing (MEP) services awarded to the Company by general contractors or construction managers. The Company works with six vertical markets: healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, data centers, life science, higher education and cultural and entertainment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC

TECNOGLASS INC (TGLS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tecnoglass Inc. (Tecnoglass) is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of architectural glass and windows for the western hemisphere residential and commercial construction industries. It manufactures a range of glass products installed primarily in commercial and residential buildings, including tempered safety, double thermo-acoustic and laminated glass. Its products are installed in hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, universities, airports and hospitals in a range of applications, such as floating facades, windows, doors, handrails, interior and bathroom spatial dividers. Tecnoglass also produces aluminum products, such as profiles, rods, bars, plates and other hardware used in the manufacture of windows. It designs, manufactures, markets and installs architectural systems for high, medium and low rise construction, glass and aluminum windows and doors, office dividers and interiors, floating facades and commercial display windows.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TECNOGLASS INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

