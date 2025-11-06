Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC (CRBG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corebridge Financial, Inc. is a provider of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The Company partners with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. Its Individual Retirement segment consists of fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, registered index-linked annuities and variable annuities. Its Group Retirement segment consists of recordkeeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning and advisory solutions offered in-plan, along with proprietary and limited non-proprietary annuities, advisory and brokerage products offered out-of-plan. Its Life Insurance segment consists of term and universal life insurance products in the United States. Its Institutional Markets segment consists of stable value wrap (SVW) products, structured settlement and pension risk transfer (PRT) annuities, guaranteed investment contracts (GICs) and corporate markets products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (SHLS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a provider of electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components, including battery energy storage solutions (BESS) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components, for the global energy transition market. It encompasses all the components that are necessary to carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and ultimately to the power grid. It designs, manufactures and sells various products used by the solar and battery storage industries, including solar big lead assembly (BLA) solutions; homeruns, interconnection and extension solutions; combiners and re-combiners; load break disconnects and transition solutions; wireless performance monitoring; and BESS. Solar BLA solutions offers a range of plug-and-play cable and cabinet solutions that harness the power of solar energy. Load break disconnects and transition solutions provide solutions to reduce feeder sizes or disconnect systems for maintenance and shutdowns.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MISTRAS GROUP INC (MG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mistras Group, Inc. is a provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions. Its segments include North America, International and Products and Systems. Its North America segment provides asset protection solutions in the United States and Canada, which consist primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, in-laboratory testing, mechanical and engineering services that are used to evaluate the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure and commercial aerospace components. Software, digital and data analytical solutions and services are included in this segment. Its International segment offers services, products and systems similar to those of the other segments to select markets within Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America. The Products and Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, installs and services its asset protection products and systems, including equipment and instrumentation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

