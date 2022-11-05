Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. (AMN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. It operates through three segments: nurse and allied solutions; physician and leadership solutions, and technology and workforce solutions. The nurse and allied solutions segment include its travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions businesses. The physician and leadership solutions segment includes its locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement businesses. The technology and workforce solutions segment includes its language interpretation services, vendor management systems, credentialing, and flex pool management businesses. It also provides international nursing and allied professional direct hire recruitment and placements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC (IOWA) (MOFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's principal business is to serve as the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is focused on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. The Bank also provides deposit products, including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. In addition to its loan and deposit products, the Bank also provides products and services, including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines (ATMs), and safe deposit boxes. The Bank also has a trust department, through which it offers services, including the administration of estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships and the management of real property.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC (IOWA)

CABLE ONE INC (CABO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cable One, Inc. is a fully integrated provider of data, video and voice services to residential and business customers. The Company serves primarily in the non-metropolitan, secondary and tertiary markets, with approximately 74% of its customers located in seven states of Arizona, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. Its three primary product lines include residential data services, residential video services and business services. It offers data plans and provides its customers an option to purchase an unlimited data plan. It also offers wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) service combining state-of-the-art technology solutions. It offers a variety of residential video services, generally ranging from a basic video service to a full digital service with access to approximately 100 channels. The customers stream its video channels from the cloud through an application on supported devices, such as the Amazon Firestick, Apple TV and Android-based smart televisions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CABLE ONE INC

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Midstream Partners LP owns, develops, and operates midstream assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water. The Company's midstream assets are located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, the Company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts. Its DBM oil system features three central production facilities and two Regional Oil Treating Facilities (ROTFs). The Company operates approximately two gas processing plant and has over 1.3 billion cubic feet (BCF). It also operates more than 35 water disposal wells and approximately 1.2 million barrels of water capacity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

