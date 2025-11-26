Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo, and Frikom. Its portfolio of food brands within the frozen category including fish, vegetables, poultry, meals, pizza, and ice cream. The products are sold primarily through grocery retailers under the Birds Eye brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway, iglo in Germany and other continental markets, La Cocinera in Spain, Ledo in south-eastern Europe and Frikom in Serbia and North Macedonia. Its product offerings include frozen fish products, such as fish fingers, coated fish, natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; meals, such as ready to cook noodles, lasagna, pancakes and other ready-made meals; poultry, such as frozen poultry and meat products, such as nuggets, grills, burgers, and others. It manufactures, sells and distributes products in over 22 European markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NOMAD FOODS LTD

NOMD Guru Analysis

NOMD Fundamental Analysis

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD (PFLT) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. The investment objectives of the Company are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital by investing primarily in floating rate loans, and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The Company primarily invests private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. The Company may also invest in equity investments. Under normal market conditions, the Company generally expect that at least 80% of the value of its managed assets. The Company generally expect to invest up to 35% of its overall portfolio opportunistically in other types of investments, including second lien secured debt, subordinated debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD

PFLT Guru Analysis

PFLT Fundamental Analysis

SITE CENTERS CORP (SITC) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SITE Centers Corp. is the owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located primarily in suburban, household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) operating as a fully integrated real estate company. It is in the business of owning, leasing, acquiring, redeveloping and managing shopping centers. The Companys tenant base includes a mixture of national and regional retail chains and local tenants. The Companys properties include 3030 North Broadway, Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center, The Pike Outlets, Flatacres Marketcenter, Perimeter Pointe, Towne Center Prado, 3030 North Broadway, Deer Park Town Center, Brookside Marketplace, University Centre, Southmont Plaza, Commonwealth Center, Downtown Short Pump, Ashley Crossing, Stow Community Center, Southmont Plaza. Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center is a 705,696-square-foot retail property located in Maricopa County at I-10 & E Ray Road in Phoenix, Arizona.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SITE CENTERS CORP

SITC Guru Analysis

SITC Fundamental Analysis

ENPRO INC (NPO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enpro Inc. is an industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Its segments include Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. Sealing Technologies segment engineers and manufactures value-added products and solutions that safeguard a variety of critical environments, including metallic, non-metallic and composite material gaskets; elastomeric components; custom-engineered mechanical seals used in diverse applications; hydraulic components; test, measurement and sensing applications, and sanitary gaskets. Advanced Surface Technologies segments products and solutions include cleaning, coating, testing, refurbishment and verification for critical components and assemblies, and designing, manufacturing and selling specialized optical filters and proprietary thin-film coatings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENPRO INC

NPO Guru Analysis

NPO Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.