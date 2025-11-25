Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/25/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MAXIMUS INC (MMS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Maximus, Inc. is an operator of government health and human services programs and provider of technology solutions to governments. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment provides a variety of business process services (BPS), such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for United States state and local government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment delivers end-to-end solutions that help various United States federal government agencies, including program operations and management, clinical services, and technology solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment provides BPS for international governments and commercial clients. The services of this segment include health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. It also delivers services in the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

