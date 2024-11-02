Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/2/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC (MDU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MDU Resources Group, Inc. is engaged in providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery businesses. The Company's segments include Electric, Natural gas distribution, Pipeline, and Other. The Electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The Natural gas distribution segment distributes natural gas in those states, as well as in Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington. The Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions of the United States. This segment also provides non-regulated energy-related services, including cathodic protection. Its Other segment includes the activities of Centennial Capital, which, through its subsidiary InterSource Insurance Company, insures various types of risks as a captive insurer for certain of the Company's subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC

MDU Guru Analysis

MDU Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.