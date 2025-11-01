Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/1/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CRITEO SA (ADR) (CRTO) is a small-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company's data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure. The Criteo Engine delivers advertisements through multiple marketing channels and formats, including display advertising banners, native advertising banners and marketing messages delivered to opt-in e-mail addresses. Advertisements are delivered on all devices and screens, including Web browsers on desktops and laptops, mobile Web browsers on smart phones and tablets, as well as mobile applications. It operates in approximately 90 countries through a network of over 30 international offices located in Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CRITEO SA (ADR)

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC (TW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. The Company provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients. It supports its clients by providing solutions across the trade lifecycle, including pre-trade, execution, post-trade and data and analytics. Its technology supports multiple asset classes, trading protocols and geographies. The Company provides deep liquidity pools to the institutional, wholesale and retail client sectors through its Tradeweb Institutional, Dealerweb, Tradeweb Direct and ICD Portal platforms. It provides fully electronic, hybrid and voice trading for the wholesale community on its Dealerweb platform. Its network comprises clients across the institutional, wholesale, retail and corporate client sectors, including global asset managers, hedge funds, central banks, banks and dealers, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TRADEWEB MARKETS INC

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP (PRDO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perdoceo Education Corporation, through its academic institutions, offers quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. Its academic institutions include Colorado Technical University (CTU), the American InterContinental University System (AIUS), and University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS), which provides degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Its academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs. CTU offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and criminal justice, and others. AIUS offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, information technologies, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP

STRATTEC SECURITY CORP (STRT) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive security, access control, and user interface control products and solutions. The Companys products and solutions include mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems (PEPS), steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, steering wheel switches and controller, E-shifters, paddle switches and related products. The Company provides its products primarily to North American automotive customers. The Company is a direct supplier to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), automotive and light truck manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers. Its products are shipped to customer locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Korea, and China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of STRATTEC SECURITY CORP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

