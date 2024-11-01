Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/1/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HERCULES CAPITAL INC (HTGC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing financing solutions to venture capital-backed and institutional-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. It is structured as an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its business objectives are to increase its net income, net investment income, and net asset value (NAV) through its investments in primarily Structured Debt or senior secured debt instruments of venture capital-backed and institutional-backed companies across a variety of technology related industries at attractive yields. It invests in a range of companies active in the technology industry sub-sectors characterized by products or services that require advanced technologies, including, computer software and hardware, networking systems, semiconductors, semiconductor capital equipment, information technology infrastructure and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HERCULES CAPITAL INC

HTGC Guru Analysis

HTGC Fundamental Analysis

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC (CLMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Climb Global Solutions, Inc. is a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company. The Company primarily operates through its Distribution segment, which distributes emerging technologies to corporate resellers, value-added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the name Climb Channel Solutions. This segment distributes technology products from software developers, software vendors or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to resellers, and system integrators worldwide. The Company's Solutions segment is a cloud solutions provider and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services for customers worldwide under the name Grey Matter. Across both segments, the Company offers an extensive line of products from software vendors and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management and other technically sophisticated domains.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC

CLMB Guru Analysis

CLMB Fundamental Analysis

SPX TECHNOLOGIES INC (SPXC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of engineered products and technologies in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and detection and measurement markets. HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package and process cooling equipment, residential and commercial boilers, comfort heating and ventilation products, and engineered air movement solutions. Its segments include HVAC, which engineers, designs, manufactures, installs and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential, industrial, and commercial markets, and Detection and Measurement segment that engineers, designs, manufactures, services, and installs underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, robotic systems, transportation systems, communication technologies, and obstruction lighting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SPX TECHNOLOGIES INC

SPXC Guru Analysis

SPXC Fundamental Analysis

STAAR SURGICAL CO (STAA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and accessory delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. These lenses provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. The Company is a manufacturer of lenses used worldwide in corrective or refractive surgery. It sells its products in approximately 75 countries, with direct distribution in Japan, Germany, Spain, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, with a combination of direct distribution and independent distribution in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, and Italy. The Company markets and sells ICLs for refractive surgery to treat myopia (nearsightedness) as its EVO family of lenses. The Company's EVO family of lenses includes its EVO ICL, EVO+ ICL, and EVO Visian ICL. The Company also markets and sells an ICL lens to treat hyperopia (farsightedness), which is called Visian ICL.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of STAAR SURGICAL CO

STAA Guru Analysis

STAA Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.