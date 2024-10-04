Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/4/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

WATSCO INC (WSO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Watsco, Inc. is engaged in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company sells products to the commercial refrigeration market, which include condensing units, compressors, evaporators, valves, refrigerants, walk-in coolers, and ice machines for industrial and commercial applications. It also sells a variety of non-equipment products including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats, and air quality products. It distributes products manufactured by Flexible Technologies, Inc. (Flexible Technologies), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (Resideo), Copeland Corporation, LLC, The Chemours Company (Chemours), Mueller Industries, Inc. (Mueller), and Welbilt, Inc. (Welbilt), among others. The Company operates in approximately 692 locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WATSCO INC

LA-Z-BOY INC (LZB) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global producer of reclining chairs and the manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products under the La-Z-Boy, England, Kincaid, and Joybird tradenames. Its segments include the Wholesale segment and the Retail segment. Its Retail segment primarily sells upholstered furniture, in addition to some casegoods and other home furnishing accessories, to end consumers through its Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. Its Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered and casegoods (wood) furniture and sells directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio locations, branded space locations, England Custom Comfort Center locations, dealers, and a cross-section of other independent retailers. It sells its products through multiple channels to furniture retailers or distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LA-Z-BOY INC

KORN FERRY (KFY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. Its businesses include consulting, digital, executive search, professional search & interim, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Its consulting business aligns organizational structure, culture, performance, development, and people to drive growth by addressing four fundamental organizational and talent needs: organization strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total rewards. The Company's digital business builds, sells and delivers its technology products. Its executive search business helps organizations recruit board-level, chief executive, and other c-suite/senior executive and general management talent. Its professional search & interim business delivers enterprise talent acquisition solutions. The Company's RPO business offers scalable recruitment outsourcing and projects solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KORN FERRY

TESCO PLC (ADR) (TSCDY) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tesco PLC is a United Kingdom-based retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of retailing and associated activities (Retail) and retail banking and insurance services. The Company's segments include UK & ROI and Central Europe. The UK & ROI segment includes United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment includes Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The Company's businesses include Tesco UK & ROI, Tesco Bank, Booker, dunnhumby, Tesco Czech Republic, Tesco Hungary and Tesco Slovakia. Booker is food and drink wholesaler.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TESCO PLC (ADR)

DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO LTD - ADR (DNPLY) is a large-cap value stock in the Printing Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the printing business and soft drink business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publishing and commercial printed matters and business forms, photographic materials, and conducts education and publishing distribution businesses. The Life and Industry segment involves in the manufacture and sale of packaging materials, construction materials, as well as industrial materials. The Electronics segment manufactures and sells electronic precision parts and others. The Soft Drink segment involves in the manufacture and sale of soda drink, mineral water, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO LTD - ADR

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

