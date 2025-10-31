Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/31/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC(ADR) (SMFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in businesses related to financial services, centering on banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and system development and information processing. The Company consists of five business segments. The Wholesale Business segment provides services to large domestic corporations as well as small and medium-sized enterprises. The Retail business segment serves retail customers in Japan. The Global Business segment serves Japanese and non-Japanese clients overseas. The Market Business segment provides services for financial markets. The Headquarters Administration Business segment provides services that do not belong to any of the above business segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC(ADR)

SMFG Guru Analysis

SMFG Fundamental Analysis

CORPAY INC (CPAY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corpay, Inc. is a corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay expenses. The Company's suite of payment solutions helps customers to manage vehicle-related expenses, such as fueling and parking; travel expenses, such as hotel bookings; and accounts payable, such as paying vendors. Its segments include Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments and Other. Its solutions include AP Automation, Cross-Border, Purchasing and T&E Cards, and Virtual Card. Its AP Automation solutions include Payments Automation, Invoice Automation, Purchase Order Automation and Integrations. Its Virtual Card solution provides a single-use card number for a specific amount, usable within a defined timeframe. Its trading platform and integrated payment solutions, which can be customized as per clients business requirements. Its Cross-Border solution is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and for-profit repatriation and dividends.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CORPAY INC

CPAY Guru Analysis

CPAY Fundamental Analysis

WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP (WRLD) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: World Acceptance Corporation is a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation and filing services. The Company generally serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, such as banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses and credit card lenders. The Company, as an agent for an unaffiliated insurance company, markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property and auto, unemployment, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance in connection with its loans in selected states where the sale of such insurance is permitted by law. It offers automobile club memberships to its borrowers in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, Utah and Wisconsin, as an agent for an unaffiliated automobile club. The Company operates approximately 1,000 community-based branches across 16 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP

WRLD Guru Analysis

WRLD Fundamental Analysis

NVR INC (NVR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NVR, Inc. is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding operations primarily construct and sell single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings under three trade names: Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes, and operate in 36 metropolitan areas in 16 states and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.). Its mortgage banking operations primarily operate in the homebuilding operations market. Its mortgage banking business consists of origination fees, gains on sales of loans, and title fees. The homebuilding segments are comprised of operating divisions, such as Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East and South East. Its Mid Atlantic divisions operate in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.). Its North East division operates in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NVR INC

NVR Guru Analysis

NVR Fundamental Analysis

UPBOUND GROUP INC (UPBD) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Upbound Group, Inc. is a technology and data-driven company in financial products that addresses the needs of consumers. Its customer-facing operating units include brands, such as Rent-A-Center, Brigit, and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and digital channels, including over 2,300 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Its Acima segment offers the lease-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for traditional financing through staffed or unstaffed kiosks located within third-party retailer locations or other virtual options. Its Mexico segment consists of its Company-owned stores in Mexico that lease household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. Brigit segment operates in the United States, and includes the operations of Bridge IT Inc. It also offers earned wage access and credit building products for consumers who are underserved by traditional financial institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UPBOUND GROUP INC

UPBD Guru Analysis

UPBD Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.