Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/30/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC (EXLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. The Company partners with clients using a data and artificial intelligence (AI)-led approach. The Company's segments include Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics and Emerging Business. Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, insurance brokers, reinsurers, annuity and retirement services and insurance technology companies. Healthcare segment primarily serves United States-based healthcare payers, providers and pharmacy benefit managers organizations. Emerging Business segment provides data and AI-led enterprise solutions in the areas of finance and accounting, customer experience management and revenue enhancement to clients primarily in the banking and capital markets, utilities, retail and consumer packaged goods, technology, media, and telecom, travel and leisure, manufacturing, transportation and logistics and business services industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC

EXLS Guru Analysis

EXLS Fundamental Analysis

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. (PEBO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company provides a complete line of commercial and consumer banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing solutions, equipment leases and equipment financing agreements through its financial subsidiaries - Peoples Bank, Peoples Insurance and Vantage. These products and services include various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and governmental deposits; home equity lines of credit, insurance premium financing; commercial equipment leasing; technology equipment leasing, and debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards. Its financial products and services are offered through its financial service offices, ATMs, and interactive teller machines as well as through online resources that are Web-based and mobile-based. It has approximately 133 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PEOPLES BANCORP INC.

PEBO Guru Analysis

PEBO Fundamental Analysis

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AMKR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amkor Technology, Inc. is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company is engaged in the outsourcing of semiconductor packaging and test services. It designs and develops packaging and test technologies focused on advanced packaging solutions, including artificial intelligence. Its packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip-specific requirements, including: the required type of interconnect technology; size; thickness; and electrical, mechanical, and thermal performance. It provides turnkey packaging and test services including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test and drop shipment services. The Company offers services to integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract foundries. It allows IDMs to outsource packaging and test services and focus their investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

AMKR Guru Analysis

AMKR Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.