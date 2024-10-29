Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/29/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS INC (LTH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. It is a lifestyle brand providing health, fitness, and wellness experiences at its athletic country club destinations and through a digital platform and a portfolio of athletic events. It designs, builds, and operates its athletic country club destinations that are distinctive, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation and spa centers in a resort-like environment. It offers fitness floors with equipment, spacious locker rooms, group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools and bistros, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball and basketball courts, LifeSpa, LifeCafe and its childcare and Kids Academy learning spaces. Its Life Time Digital features include live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight-loss support, curated health and fitness and wellness content. It has a portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC (GBX) is a small-cap value stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It is a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges. It offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railcar owners or other users of railcars. The Company operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment produces automotive railcar products. The Maintenance Services segment performs wheel and axle servicing, railcar maintenance and produces a variety of parts for the rail industry in North America. The Leasing & Management Services segment operate railcar leasing business in North America and offers management services, such as software and services that include railcar maintenance management, fleet logistics and railcar accounting services. The Leasing & Management Services segment owns approximately 13,400 railcars.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SODEXO SA (ADR) (SDXAY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sodexo SA is a France-based service provider company. The Company operates through three main segments: On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Its on-site Services delivers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors, and Education industries. The Company benefits & rewards services provides customizable services to business customers for improve engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health, and wellbeing. Its personal & Home Services covers three areas: childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients' employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults who want to maintain their independence while enjoying the comfort of their home. It is active globally

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

