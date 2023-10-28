Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (CRS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. The Company operates in two segments: Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). The SAO segment is comprised of alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations. This includes operations performed at mills primarily in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas as well as South Carolina and Alabama. The PEP segment is comprised of the Company's differentiated operations. This segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter Additive business and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. It provides specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates its own network of service and distribution centers, located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC (FELE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, composed primarily of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems and related parts and equipment. The Company's segments include Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices. It also designs, manufactures and sells motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment for use in groundwater, water transfer and wastewater. Its Fueling Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems. The Distribution segment operates as a collection of wholly owned groundwater distributors known as the Headwater Companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC

CUSTOMERS BANCORP INC (CUBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It is engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank serves residents and businesses in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, New York City, New England and other geographies, multifamily lending, small business administration lending and residential mortgage lending. The Bank has seven full-service branches and provides commercial banking products, primarily loans and deposits. The Bank administratively supports loans and other financial products, including equipment finance leases, to customers. It also offers venture banking loan portfolios. The Bank serves specialty niche businesses nationwide, including its commercial loans to mortgage companies, commercial equipment financing, SBA lending, specialty lending and consumer loans through relationships with fintech companies. Its Specialty Banking includes lending to mortgage companies, equipment finance, and warehouse lending.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CUSTOMERS BANCORP INC

GXO LOGISTICS INC (GXO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GXO Logistics, Inc. is a contract logistics provider. The Company provides its customers with warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce and reverse logistics, and other supply chain services to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions. It also provides cosmetics and luxury goods. It offers platforms for outsourced e-commerce logistics, including the e-fulfillment platform in Europe. The Company has three reporting units: Americas and Asia-Pacific; United Kingdom, and Ireland and Continental Europe. It operates approximately 970 facilities worldwide totaling 200 million square feet of space, primarily on behalf of large corporations, that have outsourced their warehousing, distribution and other related activities to the Company. The Company serves a range of customers various industries, such as e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GXO LOGISTICS INC

SWEDBANK AB (ADR) (SWDBY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 81% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Swedbank AB is a savings bank. The Company offers financial services and products in its home markets of Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Company's segments are Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, Large corporates & Institutions, and Group Functions & Other. The Company offers products mainly in the areas of lending, payments and savings. The Swedish Banking segment offers its products to private customers and companies in the Swedish market. The Swedish Banking segment's services are sold through the Company's own branch network, the telephone Bank, the Internet Bank and the distribution network of the independent savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment offers its products to private customers and companies in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Baltic Banking segment's services are sold through its own branch network, the telephone Bank and the Internet Bank. The Large Corporates & Institutions segment offers its services to large companies and financial institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SWEDBANK AB (ADR)

BETTERWARE DE MEXICO SAPI DE CV (BWMX) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. DE C.V.. is a Mexico-based company that sells household appliances through an online portal. The Company operates through a Catalogue that shows the different retail household products that it comprises,including kitchen appliances, garden tools, and everyday accesories among other categories. The Company operates accross all of the Mexican states as Betterware's products reach every city in Mexico due to the strategic position of their production plant.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BETTERWARE DE MEXICO SAPI DE CV

MARINEMAX INC (HZO) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MarineMax, Inc. is a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the retail sale, brokerage, and service of new and used boats, motors, trailers, marine parts, and accessories and offers slip and storage accommodations in certain locations. It also arranges related boat financing, insurance, and extended service contracts. It also offers the charter of power yachts in the British Virgin Islands. It operates through approximately 79 retail locations in 21 states, consisting of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. Its Retail Operations segment includes the sale of new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats. Its Product Manufacturing segment includes the activity of the Company's subsidiaries Cruisers Yachts and Intrepid.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MARINEMAX INC

CAMTEK LTD. (CAMT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Camtek Ltd is an Israel-based manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions. The Company mainly serves the Advanced Packaging, Memory, Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors, Micro Electro Mechanical Sensor (MEMS), Radio Frequency (RF) and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductors industry. The Company has more than seven offices around the world and provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements. Camtek Ltd's subsidiaries are: Camtek Europe SA, Camtek Korea Ltd, Camtek South East Asia Pte Ltd, Camtek USA Inc, Sela - Semiconductor Engineering Laboratories USA Inc, Camtek Japan Ltd and Sela Semiconductor Engineering Laboratories Ltd, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CAMTEK LTD.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

