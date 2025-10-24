Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/24/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NORTHRIM BANCORP INC (NRIM) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the delivery of business and personal banking services through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Northrim Bank (the Bank). Its segments include Community Banking, Home Mortgage Lending, and Specialty Finance. Community Banking segment's principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. Home Mortgage Lending segment's principal business focus is the origination and sale of mortgage loans for one-to-four family residential properties, mortgage loan servicing for a portion of mortgage loans sold, and investment in certain one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Specialty Finance segment's principal business focus is factoring, asset-based lending and alternative working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises and includes Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC (SCF) and Northrim Funding Services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC (RCI) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rogers Communications Inc. is a diversified Canadian communications and media company. The Company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The wireless segment provides wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses. The cable segment is engaged in cable telecommunications operations, including Internet, television, and other video, satellite, telephony, and smart home monitoring services for Canadian consumers and businesses, and network connectivity through its fiber network and data center assets to support a range of voice, data, networking, hosting, and cloud-based services for the business, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. The media segment offers a diversified portfolio of media properties, including sports media and entertainment, television and radio broadcasting, specialty channels, multi-platform shopping, and digital media.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

