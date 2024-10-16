Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/16/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LEONARDO DRS INC (DRS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leonardo DRS, Inc. is a provider of advanced defense technology to United States national security customers and allies around the world. It specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and mission-critical technologies. It is a provider of defense products and technologies that are used across land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains. Its segments include Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS). The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufactures sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for operational decision making and execution by its customers. The IMS segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates power conversion, control and distribution systems, ship propulsion systems, motors and variable frequency drives, force protection systems, transportation and logistics systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LEONARDO DRS INC

DRS Guru Analysis

DRS Fundamental Analysis

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD - ADR (WDS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Woodside Energy Group Ltd is a global energy company. Its segments include Australia, International and Marketing. The Australia segment is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquified natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate and natural gas liquids in Australia. The International segment is engaged in exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate and natural gas liquids in international jurisdictions outside of Australia. The Marketing segment is engaged in marketing, shipping and trading of its oil and gas portfolio. Its projects include Pluto LNG, the North West Shelf Project, Macedon, the lower carbon ammonia project in Texas, and others. The Greater Angostura field is an offshore conventional oil and gas field located 38 km northeast of Trinidad. It has Woodside Louisiana LNG, which is an under-construction LNG production and export terminal in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD - ADR

WDS Guru Analysis

WDS Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.