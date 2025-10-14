Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/14/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC (PPIH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. is a provider of pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products in a single segment: Piping Systems. The Company engineers, designs, manufactures and sells specialty piping systems and leak detection systems. Its specialty piping systems include insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution from central energy plants to multiple locations; primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines, and liquid and powder based anti-corrosion coatings applied both to the external and internal surfaces of steel pipe. In total, the Company has operations at approximately 14 locations in six countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

