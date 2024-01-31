Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/31/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HUBBELL INCORPORATED (HUBB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hubbell Incorporated is a manufacturer of electrical and utility solutions for a range of customer and end market applications. Its Electrical Solutions segment comprises businesses that sell stock and custom products including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment. Its Utility Solutions segment consists of businesses that design and manufacture various distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products primarily used by the electric, water, gas and telecommunication utility industries. These offerings include advanced metering infrastructure, meter and edge devices, and software services. Its products are sold to various distributors and users, such as utilities, construction, and engineering firms. It is also a manufacturer of substation control and relay panels, as well as turnkey substation control building solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. (PPBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank). The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial (C&I) and franchise lending, commercial owner-occupied business lending, commercial non-owner-occupied real estate lending, multifamily residential lending, construction lending, one-to-four family real estate lending, and consumer loans. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, money market and savings accounts, electronic banking services, treasury management services, and online bill payment. It conducts business throughout the Western Region of the United States from its 59 full-service depository branches located in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington. It also provides commercial escrow and exchange services, which provides a variety of real-property and non-real property escrow services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PNM RESOURCES INC (PNM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PNM Resources, Inc. is a holding company with two regulated utilities, providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. The Company's electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). PNM is an electric utility, which provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service to its rate-regulated customers. PNM's retail electric service territory covers an area of north-central New Mexico, including the cities of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe, and certain areas of southern New Mexico. Other services provided by PNM include wholesale transmission services to third parties. TNMP provides transmission and distribution services in Texas. TNMP's transmission and distribution activities are solely within Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which is the independent system operator responsible for maintaining reliable operations for the bulk electric power supply system in Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC (FND) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company offers an assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone along with decorative accessories and wall tile, and installation materials. The Company offers its products to various customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY), and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY). It primarily sells hard surface flooring and related accessories through retail stores located in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, Floor and Decor Outlets of America, Inc., operates approximately 191 warehouse-format stores and six small-format standalone design studios in 36 states as well as four distribution centers and an e-commerce site, flooranddecor.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

