Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2024

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC (DCOM) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank (the Bank). It is engaged in providing full-service commercial and consumer banking services, including accepting time, savings and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers the Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (CDARS) and Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) programs. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts as well as investment services through Dime Financial Services LLC. Through its title insurance subsidiary, the Bank acts as a broker for title insurance services. It operates 59 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

