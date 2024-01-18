Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/18/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SHENGFENG DEVELOPMENT LTD (SFWL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shengfeng Development Ltd is a China-based holding company mainly providing logistic services. The Company mainly conducts its businesses through its subsidiaries and provides logistics solutions to companies in need of storage and delivery assistance in China. The Company's integrated logistics solutions are comprised of three segments, including Business to Business (B2B) freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SHENGFENG DEVELOPMENT LTD

SFWL Guru Analysis

SFWL Fundamental Analysis

DARLING INGREDIENTS INC (DAR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Darling Ingredients Inc. is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, animal feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries. Its segments include Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. Feed Ingredients segment includes collection and processing of beef, poultry and pork animal by-products, the collection and processing of bakery residuals in North America into Cookie Meal, collection and processing of used cooking oil into non-food grade fats. Food Ingredients segment includes purchase and processing of beef and pork bone chips, beef hides, pig skins, and fish skins into collagen, collection and processing of porcine and bovine intestines. Fuel Ingredients segment includes global activities related to its share of the results of its equity investment in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DARLING INGREDIENTS INC

DAR Guru Analysis

DAR Fundamental Analysis

CHARLES RIVER LBRTRS NTRNTL INC (CRL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is a full service, non-clinical contract research company. The Company provides research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment includes the research models, research model services, and research and cells solutions businesses. The DSA segment provides regulated and non-regulated DSA services to support the research, development, and regulatory-required safety testing of potential new drugs, including therapeutic discovery and optimization plus in vitro and in vivo studies, laboratory support services, and strategic non-clinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing segment includes Microbial Solutions and Biologics Solutions (Biologics).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHARLES RIVER LBRTRS NTRNTL INC

CRL Guru Analysis

CRL Fundamental Analysis

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC (ADR) (JHX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: James Hardie Industries PLC is a manufacturer of fiber cement building solutions, and a market in fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards in Europe. The Company's fiber cement building materials include a range of products for both external and internal use across a range of applications. The Company's segments include North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products and Research and Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States. The Asia Pacific Fiber Cement segment includes all fiber cement products manufactured in Australia and the Philippines, and sold in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East and various Pacific Islands. The Europe Building Products segment includes fiber gypsum product manufactured in Europe, and fiber cement product manufactured in the United States that is sold in Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC (ADR)

JHX Guru Analysis

JHX Fundamental Analysis

LENOVO GROUP LTD (ADR) (LNVGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lenovo Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in personal computers and related businesses. The Company's main products include Think-branded commercial personal computers and Idea-branded consumer personal computers, as well as servers, workstations and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. The Company operates its business through four geographical segments, including China, Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Americas (AG). The Company also provides cloud service and other related services. The Company distributes its products in domestic market and to overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LENOVO GROUP LTD (ADR)

LNVGY Guru Analysis

LNVGY Fundamental Analysis

AVANGRID INC (AGR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avangrid, Inc. is an energy services holding company. The Company operates in approximately 24 states with two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns approximately eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates approximately 9.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind and solar power, with a presence in 22 states across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Networks and Renewables. The Networks segment includes the energy transmission and distribution activities, any other regulated activity originating in New York and Maine and regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and gas distribution activities originating in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Renewables segment offers activities relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation, and trading related to such activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AVANGRID INC

AGR Guru Analysis

AGR Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.