Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/18/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FINWARD BANCORP (FNWD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 39% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Finward Bancorp is a financial holding company for Peoples Bank, an Indiana-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 26 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and the origination of loans, mostly upon the security of single-family residences and commercial real estate, as well as construction loans and various types of consumer loans, commercial business loans and municipal loans, within its primary market areas. In addition, its Wealth Management Group provides estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, investment agency accounts, and serves as the personal representative of estates and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FINWARD BANCORP

FNWD Guru Analysis

FNWD Fundamental Analysis

FRMO CORP (FRMO) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FRMO Corporation is an intellectual capital firm, which identifies and manages investment strategies and business opportunities. The Company is focused on making strategic investments in public and private companies. The Company holds a 21.84% and 21.80% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (HKHA), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC (Horizon). The Company also holds a 4.95% interest in Horizon and earns substantially all of its advisory fees from Horizon. The Company's investments in digital assets include direct exposure to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, Ethereum, Litecoin and ZCash. Its wholly owned subsidiary is Fromex Equity Corp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FRMO CORP

FRMO Guru Analysis

FRMO Fundamental Analysis

NEWTEKONE INC (NEWT) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 43% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NewtekOne, Inc. is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, provides a range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand to independent business owners. It segments include Banking, Alternative Lending, NSBF and Corporate and Other. The Company and its subsidiaries business and financial solutions include banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), business lending, business administration (SBA) lending solutions, electronic payment processing, accounts receivable financing & inventory financing, insurance solutions and payroll and benefits solutions. In addition, it offers its clients technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage and retrieval, IT consulting, and Web services provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com). Its trademarks include Newtek, NewtekOne, Newtek Bank, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company, One Solution for All Your Business Needs and Newtek Advantage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NEWTEKONE INC

NEWT Guru Analysis

NEWT Fundamental Analysis

RADCOM LTD (RDCM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RADCOM Ltd. (RADCOM) provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). The Company provides solutions for networks, including long-term evolution (LTE), LTE Advanced (LTE-A), voice over LTE (VoLTE), Internet protocol multimedia subsystem (IMS), Voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), universal mobile telecommunications system (UMTS) or global system for mobile communications (GSM) and mobile broadband. Its software-based solutions enable CSPs to manage both existing networks and network functions virtualization (NFV) based architectures. Its products and solutions include The MaveriQ Solution for Service Assurance and customer experience management (CEM). The MaveriQ solution is a probe-based customer and service assurance solution designed to enable CSPs to carry out end-to-end voice and data quality monitoring and to manage their networks and services. The MaveriQ solution offers analysis and troubleshooting tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of RADCOM LTD

RDCM Guru Analysis

RDCM Fundamental Analysis

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP INC (WNEB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Westfield Bank, a federally chartered savings bank (Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented financial institution offering a full range of commercial and retail products and services as well as wealth management financial products. It provides a variety of banking services, including telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. Its cash management services include remote deposit capture, automated clearing house credit and debit origination, check payment fraud prevention, and corporate credit cards. It offers a variety of loan products to its customers, including residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and installment loans. It operates 25 banking offices in Hampden County and Hampshire County in western Massachusetts and Hartford County and Tolland County in northern Connecticut.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP INC

WNEB Guru Analysis

WNEB Fundamental Analysis

MFA FINANCIAL INC (MFA) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 39% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MFA Financial, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets. Its targeted investments primarily include residential whole loans and residential mortgage securities. Its residential whole loans include non-QM loans, business purpose loans, and legacy re-performing loans (RPL)/ non-performing loans (NPL). Its residential mortgage securities include agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), non-agency MBS, CRT securities and mortgage servicing rights (MSRs)-related assets, which include term notes backed directly or indirectly by MSRs. Its principal business objective is to deliver shareholder value through the generation of distributable income and through asset performance linked to residential mortgage credit fundamentals. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lima One Capital (Lima One), also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MFA FINANCIAL INC

MFA Guru Analysis

MFA Fundamental Analysis

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES (CWBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 47% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Community West Bancshares is a financial services company. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank (the Bank). The principal business activities of the Company are relationship banking, manufactured housing lending and government-guaranteed lending. Its personal banking services include checking, savings, personal loans, real estate loans, personal credit cards, online banking, mobile banking, bill pay, Zelle, eStatements, Certificates of Deposit (CDs) & money markets, Visa Debit Cards, and IRAs. Its business banking services include business loans, agriculture loans, SBA loans, real estate loans, business credit cards, cash management services, business online banking, merchant card services and others. The Bank operates 26 full-service Banking Centers throughout Central California, from Sacramento in the north, throughout the San Joaquin Valley and west to the Coast.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES

CWBC Guru Analysis

CWBC Fundamental Analysis

PURE CYCLE CORP (PCYO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 39% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pure Cycle Corporation is a diversified water and wastewater service provider, land developer, and home rental company. It provides wholesale water and wastewater services in the Denver, Colorado area, develop land it owns into master planned communities, and develop single-family homes for rent. Its segments include wholesale water and wastewater services and land development. Its wholesale water and wastewater services segment own or controls the water supply and infrastructure required to withdraw, treat, store and deliver water; collect, treat, store and reuse wastewater; and treat and deliver reclaimed water for irrigation and industrial use. It provides wholesale water and wastewater services to local governmental entities that in turn provide residential and commercial water and wastewater services. Its land development segment develops master planned communities. Its single-family rental business constructs and leases single-family homes in its Sky Ranch neighborhood.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PURE CYCLE CORP

PCYO Guru Analysis

PCYO Fundamental Analysis

ERIE INDEMNITY CO (ERIE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Erie Indemnity Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Exchange has wholly owned property and casualty subsidiaries, including Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, Erie Insurance Property & Casualty Company, and Flagship City Insurance Company. The Exchange also has a wholly owned life insurance company, Erie Family Life Insurance Company (EFL). Its primary function as attorney-in-fact is to perform policy issuance and renewal services on behalf of the subscribers at the Exchange. It also acts as attorney-in-fact on behalf of the subscribers at the Exchange with respect to all claims handling and investment management services, as well as the service provider for all claims handling, life insurance and investment management services for the Exchange's insurance subsidiaries (collectively, administrative services).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ERIE INDEMNITY CO

ERIE Guru Analysis

ERIE Fundamental Analysis

PC CONNECTION INC (CNXN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 43% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PC Connection, Inc. delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015-certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, Ohio. The Company provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions, from the desktop to the cloud, including computer systems, data center solutions, software and peripheral equipment, networking communication, and other products and accessories, which the Company purchases from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers. The Company operates through three segments: Connection Enterprise Solutions, Connection Business Solutions and Connection Public Sector Solutions. Connection Enterprise Solutions segment is engaged in serving large enterprise customers. The Connection Business Solutions segment is engaged in serving small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Connection Public Sector Solutions segment is engaged in serving federal, state, and local government and educational institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PC CONNECTION INC

CNXN Guru Analysis

CNXN Fundamental Analysis

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP (NWFL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 43% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Norwood Financial Corp. is a holding company for Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates 15 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and 14 offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Bank offers a variety of personal and business credit services and trust and investment products and real estate settlement services to consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in each of the communities that the Bank serves. The Bank primarily serves the northeastern Pennsylvania counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna and Luzerne and, to a much lesser extent, Susquehanna County, in addition to the New York counties of Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates. In addition, the Bank operates automated teller machines at 30 branch facilities plus one machine at an off-site location. The Bank operates a Wealth Management/Trust Department which provides estate planning, investment management and financial planning to customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

NWFL Guru Analysis

NWFL Fundamental Analysis

NEDBANK GROUP LTD (ADR) (NDBKY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 39% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nedbank Group Limited is a South Africa-based company engaged in offering wholesale and retail banking, as well as insurance, asset management and wealth management services. The Company's segment includes Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Nedbank Wealth, and Nedbank Africa Regions (NAR). Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking offers the full spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking and markets solutions. These solutions include lending products, advisory services, leverage financing, trading, and others. The Nedbank Retail and Business Banking retail product portfolio includes transactional accounts, home loans, vehicle and asset finance, cards, personal loans and investments. Nedbank Wealth provides insurance, asset management and wealth management solutions. NAR offers banking and related services across NAR for retail clients, small and medium enterprises, larger businesses and corporates, as well as institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NEDBANK GROUP LTD (ADR)

NDBKY Guru Analysis

NDBKY Fundamental Analysis

PARKE BANCORP INC (PKBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 43% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Parke Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Its business and operations consist of its ownership of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. It offers a range of loan products, deposit services, and other financial products through its retail branches and other channels to its customers. Its core lending businesses are commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending, and construction lending. It provides a variety of commercial and industrial loans and consumer loan products to its customers. It funds its lending business with deposits generated through retail deposits and commercial relationships. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposits, and other traditional deposit services. It also offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PARKE BANCORP INC

PKBK Guru Analysis

PKBK Fundamental Analysis

GAMCO INVESTORS INC (GAMI) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 43% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a provider of investment advisory services to 27 open-end funds, 13 United States (U.S.) closed-end funds and one United Kingdom limited investment company (closed-end funds), five actively managed exchange traded funds (ETFs), one societe dinvestissement a capital variable (SICAV), and approximately 1,900 institutional and private wealth management (Institutional and PWM) investors principally in the United States. The Company offers a diverse range of client solutions across asset classes, such as equities, debt instruments, convertibles, non-market correlated merger arbitrage, regions, market capitalizations, sectors, such as gold and utilities, and investment styles. The Company serves various client bases, including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. The distribution of open-end funds and actively managed ETFs is conducted through G.distributors, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GAMCO INVESTORS INC

GAMI Guru Analysis

GAMI Fundamental Analysis

GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC (GCBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of The Bank of Greene County (the Bank). The Banks principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its branches and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, consumer loans, home equity loans and commercial business loans. In addition, The Bank invests a significant portion of its assets in state and political subdivision securities and mortgage-backed securities. The Bank offers investment alternatives for customers. The Bank operates a subsidiary, Greene County Commercial Bank, which receives deposits only to the extent of accepting for deposit the funds of the United States and the state of New York and their respective agents, authorities and instrumentalities, and local governments. The Bank also operates a real estate investment trust.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC

GCBC Guru Analysis

GCBC Fundamental Analysis

REPOSITRAK INC (TRAK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Repositrak, Inc., provides retailers, suppliers, and wholesalers with a solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. The Company is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, which operates a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, compliance and traceability, and supply chain management platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, distributors and their product suppliers. Its services include three application suites, such as ReposiTrak Compliance Management (compliance), ReposiTrak Traceability Network (traceability), and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions (supply chain). Its compliance helps its customers vet suppliers and reduce a companys potential regulatory, legal, and criminal risk from its supply chain partners. Its traceability helps the Companys customers comply with federal regulatory requirements of traceability. Its supply chain helps its customers to more efficiently manage various interactions with their suppliers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of REPOSITRAK INC

TRAK Guru Analysis

TRAK Fundamental Analysis

SWEDBANK AB (ADR) (SWDBY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Swedbank AB is a savings bank. The Company offers financial services and products in its home markets of Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Company's segments are Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, Large corporates & Institutions, and Group Functions & Other. The Company offers products mainly in the areas of lending, payments and savings. The Swedish Banking segment offers its products to private customers and companies in the Swedish market. The Swedish Banking segment's services are sold through the Company's own branch network, the telephone Bank, the Internet Bank and the distribution network of the independent savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment offers its products to private customers and companies in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Baltic Banking segment's services are sold through its own branch network, the telephone Bank and the Internet Bank. The Large Corporates & Institutions segment offers its services to large companies and financial institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SWEDBANK AB (ADR)

SWDBY Guru Analysis

SWDBY Fundamental Analysis

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP (BMRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 47% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank of Marin Bancorp is a holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Bank offers a suite of business and personal financial products and services designed to meet the needs of its customers. Its lending categories include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction financing, consumer loans and home equity lines of credit. Through third-party vendors, it offers merchant and payroll services, a commercial equipment leasing program and credit cards. Its other products and services include payment solutions (mobile deposit and Zelle) and a wide array of treasury management services. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts, and a number of time deposit alternatives, including time certificates of deposit, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), Health Savings Accounts (HSA), Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (CDARS), Insured Cash Sweep (ICS), and Demand Deposit Marketplace (DDM Sweep) accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

BMRC Guru Analysis

BMRC Fundamental Analysis

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD (CWCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is a Cayman Islands-based company, which engages in the provision of design, build, and operate solutions for water treatment. The Company manufactures components for water treatment equipment and offers distribution, design, installation, and management services. It has five reportable segments, namely retail, bulk, services, manufacturing, and corporate. The retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven-Mile Beach and West Bay areas. The bulk segment supplies potable water to government utilities. The services segment designs, constructs and sells water infrastructure and provides management and operating services to third parties. The manufacturing segment manufactures and services a wide range of custom and specialized water-related products applicable to commercial, municipal, and industrial water production, supply, and treatment. The corporate segment consists of various activities of a general and administrative nature.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD

CWCO Guru Analysis

CWCO Fundamental Analysis

ICICI BANK LTD (ADR) (IBN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 39% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICICI Bank Limited is a diversified financial services company offering a range of banking and financial services to corporate and retail customers through a variety of delivery channels. The Company offers life and general insurance, asset management, securities broking and private equity products and services through specialized subsidiaries. Its segments include Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others. Its commercial banking operations for retail customers consist of retail lending, deposit taking, distribution of insurance and investment products and other fee-based products and services. It provides a range of commercial banking products and services, including loan products, fee and commission-based products and services, deposit products and foreign exchange and derivatives products to large corporations, middle market companies and small and medium enterprises. It offers agricultural and rural banking products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ICICI BANK LTD (ADR)

IBN Guru Analysis

IBN Fundamental Analysis

WIPRO LTD (ADR) (WIT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 39% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wipro Limited is a technology services and consulting company. The Company operates through two segments: Information Technology (IT) Services, and IT Products. IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT enabled services which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure services, business process services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows it to offer IT system integration services. These products include computing, platforms and storage, networking solutions, and software products. Its services include Applications, Artificial Intelligence, Business Process, Cloud, Consulting, Data & Analytics, Digital Experiences, Engineering, and Sustainability.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WIPRO LTD (ADR)

WIT Guru Analysis

WIT Fundamental Analysis

UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES (UBFO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 43% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Security Bancshares is the holding company for United Security Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a full range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community and individuals, including a variety of deposit instruments including personal and business checking accounts and savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The Bank also offers a full complement of lending products, including real estate loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, and installment loans. The Bank offers a wide range of specialized services, such as online banking, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashiers checks, interactive teller machine (ITM) services, and cash management services. In addition, the Bank offers internet banking services to its commercial and retail customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES

UBFO Guru Analysis

UBFO Fundamental Analysis

BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (BFH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 39% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. is a tech-forward financial services company, which is engaged in providing simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions. The Company's product offerings consist of private label and co-brand credit card programs with retailers and other brand partners; direct-to-consumer (DTC) credit cards; Bread Pay products; and Bread Savings products. Its payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products. Its private label credit cards are partner-branded credit cards used by consumers for the purchase of goods and services from that partner. Bread Pay is its payment technology solution for pay-over-time products. The Company's products are supported by various services and capabilities, including risk management, account origination and funding services; credit card and other loan processing and servicing; fraud prevention; marketing, and data and analytics; and digital and mobile capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

BFH Guru Analysis

BFH Fundamental Analysis

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DL SRST SAB CV (ADR) (ASR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 39% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASUR) is a Mexico-based holding company. It and its subsidiaries hold concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico, as well as over 10 airports in Colombia. The Company operates through segments, including Cancun airport and subsidiaries (Cancun), the Villahermosa Airport (Villahermosa), the Merida airport (Merida) and Services. The airports are located in Cancun, Cozumel, Merida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula and Minatitlan, Mexico, and in Medellin, Colombia, among others. Approximately eight Mexican and over 80 international airlines, including the United States-based airlines, such as American Airlines and United Air Lines are operating directly or through code-sharing arrangements in its airports. It provides airport security services at its airports through third-party contractors. It also provides firefighting, rescue and aircraft maintenance services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DL SRST SAB CV (ADR)

ASR Guru Analysis

ASR Fundamental Analysis

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (NMR) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomura Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the securities, investment, and other financial services business across the world. The Company has three business segments. The Sales segment provides investment consultation services to individual clients in Japan. The Investment Management segment provides investment management services and investment solutions, including the establishment and management of investment trusts, discretionary investment services for domestic and foreign investors, fund management and administration for investment corporations and institutional investors, and silent partnership management. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the sale and trading of bonds, equity securities, derivatives, and foreign exchange, as well as investment banking services such as the bonds and securities underwriting business, merger and acquisition (M&A) business and financial advisory services. The Company operates in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NOMURA HOLDINGS INC (ADR)

NMR Guru Analysis

NMR Fundamental Analysis

SIERRA BANCORP (BSRR) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 43% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial banking services via branch offices located throughout Californias South San Joaquin Valley, the Central Coast, Ventura County, and neighboring communities. The Bank offers a range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. It provides multiple account access options to meet both new and existing customer needs, such as an online account-opening platform; online banking with bill-pay and mobile banking capabilities, including mobile check deposit, and online lending solutions for consumers and small businesses; a customer service center that is accessible by toll-free telephone during business hours, and an automated telephone banking system that is generally accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SIERRA BANCORP

BSRR Guru Analysis

BSRR Fundamental Analysis

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD (FRFHF) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and associated investment management. Its segments include Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life Insurance and Run-off and Non-insurance Companies. The Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance segment includes North American Insurers, Global Insurers and Reinsurers and International Insurers and Reinsurers. The Life Insurance and Run-off segment includes Eurolife and Run-off. The Non-insurance companies segment includes Sporting Life Group, Thomas Cook India, Fairfax India, Dexterra Group and others. Eurolife and Gulf Insurance primarily underwrite traditional life insurance policies such as, endowments, deferred annuities, term life and whole life (Eurolife only), group benefits including retirement benefits, and accident and health insurance policies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD

FRFHF Guru Analysis

FRFHF Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.