Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO (TNL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company. The Company has a diverse portfolio of resort, membership, and lifestyle travel brands, which includes Wyndham Destinations, Panorama and Travel + Leisure Group. The Company's Wyndham Destinations is a vacation ownership company with approximately 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe. The Wyndham Destinations brands include Club Wyndham, WorldMark by Wyndham, Shell Vacations Club, Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham, and Presidential Reserve by Wyndham. The Panorama is engaged in the membership travel business that includes vacation exchange company, along with travel technology and membership travel brands, which includes RCI, Panorama Travel Solutions, Alliance Reservations Network, 7Across, The Registry Collection, and Love Home Swap. Travel + Leisure Group offers travel products and services, including Travel + Leisure Club, Travel + Leisure GO, and Extra Holidays.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRAVEL + LEISURE CO

BANK OF PRINCETON (BPRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of Princeton (the Bank) is a state-chartered banking institution. The Bank is a full-service bank providing personal and business lending and deposit services. The Bank offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The area served by the Bank, through its 23 branches, is generally an area within an approximate 50-mile radius of Princeton, New Jersey, including parts of Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Ocean, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, and additional areas in portions of Philadelphia, Montgomery and Bucks Counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank also conducts loan origination activities in select areas of New York.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANK OF PRINCETON

FS BANCORP INC (FSBW) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Bank segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through Bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking application and telephone banking. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending portfolios and cash management services. It provides consumer loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction loans for residential and multi-family construction and commercial business loans. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FS BANCORP INC

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP (INBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a range of commercial, small business, consumer and municipal banking products and services. The Company conducts consumer and small business deposit operations primarily through digital channels on a nationwide basis. Its residential mortgage products are offered nationwide primarily through a digital direct-to-consumer platform. Its commercial banking products and services are delivered through a relationship banking model and include commercial real estate (CRE) banking, commercial and industrial (C&I) banking, public finance, healthcare finance, small business lending and commercial deposits and treasury management. It also provides a range of public and municipal finance lending and leasing products to governmental entities throughout the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

CNB FINANCIAL CORP (CCNE) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company that operates business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition to the Bank, the Company also operates a consumer discount loan and finance business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Holiday Financial Services Corporation (Holiday). The Banks divisions include ERIEBANK, FCBank, BankOnBuffalo and Ridge View Bank. ERIEBANK operates in the Pennsylvania counties of Crawford, Erie, and Warren and the Ohio counties of Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, and Lake. FCBank operates in the Ohio counties of Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Marion, Morrow, Knox, Delaware, and Franklin. BankOnBuffalo operates in the New York counties of Erie and Niagara. Ridge View Bank operates in Roanoke, Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CNB FINANCIAL CORP

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

