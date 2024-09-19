Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/19/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) (ANZGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ANZ Group Holdings Limited is a non-operating holding company. It operates in six divisions: Australia Retail, Australia Commercial, Institutional, New Zealand, Pacific, and Group Center. The Australia Retail division offers a range of banking services, such as home loans, deposits, credit cards and personal loans. It also offers digital and Internet banking and phone banking. The Australia Commercial division provides a full range of banking products and financial services, including asset financing, across customer segments: small business owners and medium commercial customers. The Institutional division services government, global institutional and corporate customers across Australia, New Zealand and International. The New Zealand division provides personal banking and wealth management services. The Pacific division provides retail products for traditional relationship banking. The Group center supports the operating divisions, including technology, property, and risk management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

BAYCOM CORP (BCML) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BayCom Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, United Business Bank, offers a full range of loans, including United States Small Business Administration (SBA), California Pollution Control Financing Authority (CalCAP), FSA and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guaranteed loans, and deposit products and services to businesses and its affiliates in California, Washington, New Mexico and Colorado. It offers a full range of lending products, including commercial and multifamily real estate loans (including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans), commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, agriculture-related loans and consumer loans. It also offers consumer loans predominantly as an accommodation to its commercial clients, which include installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. The Company has a network of approximately 35 full-service branches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (ORRF) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of consumer and business financial services in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company operates in the community banking segment and engages in lending activities, including commercial, residential, commercial mortgages, construction, municipal, and various forms of consumer lending, and deposit services, including checking, savings, time, and money market deposits. The Company's lending area also includes adjacent counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as Loudon County, Virginia and Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties, West Virginia. The Company also provides fiduciary services, investment advisory, insurance and brokerage services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

