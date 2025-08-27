Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/27/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

OSHKOSH CORP (OSK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oshkosh Corporation is an industrial company focused on the designing, development and manufacturing of purpose-built vehicles and equipment. It operates through three segments. Access segment designs and manufactures access and material handling equipment for use in a range of construction, industrial, agricultural, vegetation management, and maintenance applications to position workers and materials at height under brands, JLG and SkyTrak. The segment's customer base includes equipment rental companies, construction contractors, manufacturing companies and home improvement centers. The segment also includes Jerr-Dan towing and recovery vehicles. Defense segment designs, manufactures and sustains specialty vehicles and mobility systems for the United States Department of Defense and exports tactical wheeled vehicles to approved foreign customers. Vocational segment includes the Pierce, Maxi-Metal, McNeilus, AeroTech, IMT, Frontline Communications and Oshkosh S-Series businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

TD SYNNEX CORP (SNX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TD Synnex Corporation is a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The Company's two primary solution portfolios include Endpoint Solutions and Advanced Solutions. The Endpoint Solutions portfolio primarily includes personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers and supplies. The Advanced Solutions portfolio primarily includes data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, software, converged and hyper-converged infrastructure and hyperscale infrastructure, via its Hyve business. Its service offerings include systems design and integration solutions, logistics services, depot repair services, customer management services, cloud services, online services, financial services, and marketing services. It serves commercial, government reseller, and retail customers. Its StreamOne is a complete platform that includes a marketplace function.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

HA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITL INC (HASI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is an investor in sustainable infrastructure assets advancing the energy transition. The Companys investments are diversified across multiple asset classes, including utility-scale solar, onshore wind, and storage; distributed solar and storage; renewable natural gas (RNG), and energy efficiency. It partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. The Company invests in a variety of asset classes across its three primary climate solutions markets: Behind the Meter; Grid-Connected; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature. Behind the Meter includes residential solar and storage, community solar and commercial and industrial solar, and energy efficiency. Grid-Connected include utility-scale solar, onshore wind, and battery energy storage systems. Fuels, Transport, and Nature include renewable natural gas, fleet decarbonization, and ecological restoration.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

