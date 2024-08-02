Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/2/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

OP BANCORP (OPBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OP Bancorp is the holding company for Open Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking business in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Clara Counties in California, the Dallas metropolitan area in Texas, and Clark County in Nevada. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The Bank's lending activities are diversified and include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration (SBA), home mortgage, and consumer loans. The Bank attracts retail deposits through its branch network which offers a range of deposit products for business and consumer banking customers. The Bank operates about 11 full-service branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Cerritos, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara, California, Carrollton, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OP BANCORP

OPBK Guru Analysis

OPBK Fundamental Analysis

FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (FNRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Northern Community Bancorp is the holding company for First Northern Bank (the Bank). The Bank is an independent community bank that specializes in relationship banking. The Bank is in the commercial banking business and provides a range of products and services to small- and medium-sized businesses and individuals, including accepting demand, interest-bearing transactions, savings, and time deposits, and making commercial, consumer, and real estate related loans. The Bank also issues cashier's checks, rents safe deposit boxes, and provides other customary banking services. The Bank offers a range of alternative investment products, fiduciary and other financial services through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. The Bank also offers equipment leasing, credit cards, merchant card processing, payroll services, and limited international banking services through third parties. The Bank serves Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, Colusa, Glenn, Contra Costa Counties, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP

FNRN Guru Analysis

FNRN Fundamental Analysis

SOURCE CAPITAL INC (SOR) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Source Capital, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return for common shareholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested capital. The Fund's investments include semiconductor devices; industrial distribution and rental; cement and aggregates; Internet media; cable and satellite; application software; electrical components; chemicals; insurance brokers; diversified banks; base metals; banks; investment companies; food services; integrated utilities; railroad rolling stock, apparel, footwear and accessory design; e-commerce discretionary, hotels; restaurants and leisure; commercial and residential building equipment and systems; automotive retailers; real estate owners and developers; entertainment content; energy; health care services and others. The Fund's investment adviser is First Pacific Advisors, LP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SOURCE CAPITAL INC

SOR Guru Analysis

SOR Fundamental Analysis

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. (UVE) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that offers property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner's lines of business and other insurance-related services for its insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. Its primary insurance entities include Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company. UPCIC distributes policies through its independent agency force and offers various types of personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire. It also offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. Through its subsidiary, Evolution Risk Advisors, Inc., it advises on actuarial issues and administers claims payments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

UVE Guru Analysis

UVE Fundamental Analysis

OMV AG (ADR) (OMVKY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company operates in three business segments: Chemicals & Materials (C&M), Fuels & Feedstock (F&F), and Energy segment. The C&M segment is a provider of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, base chemicals, fertilizers, and plastics recycling. The F&F segment includes Refining & Marketing (R&M) business, and it focuses on refining crude oil and other feedstocks, it also markets fuels as well as natural gas and power. The Energy segment includes the Exploration & Production (E&P) business as well as the entire gas business and the new Low-Carbon business focused on geothermal energy and carbon capture and storage (CCS). The Company supplies services and products to customers worldwide through OMV and Borealis, and its two joint ventures: Borouge (with ADNOC, based in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore) and Baystar (with TotalEnergies, based in the United States).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OMV AG (ADR)

OMVKY Guru Analysis

OMVKY Fundamental Analysis

GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION (GLAD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objectives are to: achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established lower middle market companies (which generally define as companies with annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3 million to $15 million) in the United States that will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that can grow over time to permit to sell its equity investments for capital gains. It focuses on investing in lower middle market companies. The Company externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation (the Adviser).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION

GLAD Guru Analysis

GLAD Fundamental Analysis

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO (TNL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company. The Company's segments include Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provides property management services at resorts. This segment includes its Wyndham Destinations business line. It provides day-to-day property management services including oversight of housekeeping services, maintenance, and certain accounting and administrative services for property owners' associations and clubs. These services may also include reservation and resort renovation activities. The Travel and Membership segment operates a variety of travel businesses, including vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment is comprised of its Exchange and Travel Club business lines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRAVEL + LEISURE CO

TNL Guru Analysis

TNL Fundamental Analysis

CIVITAS RESOURCES INC (CIVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Civitas Resources, Inc. is an independent, domestic oil and gas producer focused on development of its assets in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) and Permian Basins. The Company's operations are focused along the Denver-Julesburg (DJ), Delaware and Midland Basins. Its development facilities are located in counties across the Front Range of northern and central Colorado, as well as Southeastern New Mexico and West Texas. Its acreage position in the DJ Basin is about 453,600 net acres and, in the Permian Basin, it is about 68,500 net acres. The Company has a total production of about 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CIVITAS RESOURCES INC

CIVI Guru Analysis

CIVI Fundamental Analysis

COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC (CRBG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corebridge Financial, Inc. is a provider of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The Company partners with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. The Company's Individual Retirement segment consists of fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. Its Group Retirement segment consists of record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning and advisory solutions offered in-plan, along with proprietary and limited non-proprietary annuities, advisory and brokerage products offered out-of-plan. Its Life Insurance segment includes products in the United States, including term life and universal life insurance. Its Institutional Markets segment consists of stable value wrap (SVW) products, structured settlement, and pension risk transfer (PRT) annuities, corporate markets products and guaranteed investment contracts (GICs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC

CRBG Guru Analysis

CRBG Fundamental Analysis

AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. (AER) is a large-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AerCap Holdings N.V. is an Ireland-based company, which is primarily engaged in aviation leasing. The Company provides a range of assets for lease, including narrowbody and widebody aircraft, regional jets, freighters, engines, and helicopters. Its offering includes new and used commercial passenger and cargo aircraft, and helicopters, on operating lease from its existing fleet and order book. In addition, it offers aftermarket components, equipment and services through its materials business and the lease, purchase and financing of spare engines. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with all asset services necessary to manage an aircraft, engines and helicopter portfolio. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 1,717 aircraft, over 1000 engines and over 300 helicopters, and an order book of more than 327of in-demand aircraft in the world. The Company serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.

AER Guru Analysis

AER Fundamental Analysis

KB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (ADR) (KB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 79% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KB Financial Group Inc is a Korean-based company principally engaged in the financial business. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Banking segment consists of retail banking services provided by Kookmin Bank. This segment is engaged in the lending and receiving of large corporations, small and medium-sized businesses, SOHO and household customers, the investment of securities and derivatives, and financing, among others. The Credit Card segment operates credit sales, cash advances and card loans, among others. The Non-life Insurance segment is engaged in the non-life insurance. The Securities segment is engaged in the trading, consignment, and acquisition of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance. The other segment is engaged in the maintenance of computer-related equipment and systems, the investigation of credit and the collection of debt, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (ADR)

KB Guru Analysis

KB Fundamental Analysis

FS BANCORP INC (FSBW) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FS Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon. The Bank has two segments: commercial and consumer banking and home lending. The commercial and consumer banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through the Bank branches, online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. These products and services include deposit products, residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending portfolios, and cash management services. The home lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets, as well as loans held for investment. A majority of these mortgage loans are sold to or securitized by FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA or the FHLB of Des Moines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FS BANCORP INC

FSBW Guru Analysis

FSBW Fundamental Analysis

FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP (FDUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fidus Investment Corporation operates as an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments. Its investment strategy includes partnering with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions and others. Its equity securities typically include either a direct minority equity investment in common or preferred stock or membership/partnership interests of a portfolio company, or it may receive warrants to buy a minority equity interest in a portfolio company in connection with a debt investment. Its investment activities are managed by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP

FDUS Guru Analysis

FDUS Fundamental Analysis

CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC (CIVB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Civista Bank, is engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank through its locations in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Huron, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Ottawa, Richland, Henry, Wood, and Summit, in the Indiana counties of Dearborn and Ripley and in the Kentucky county of Kenton, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services. Civista Bank is also engaged in a general equipment leasing and financing business through its Civista Leasing & Financing (CLF) division. Its Civista Wealth Management division offers investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits with personalized investment management, 401(k) advisory services for employers, financial planning, and trust services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC

CIVB Guru Analysis

CIVB Fundamental Analysis

BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD (NTB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) is a full-service bank and wealth manager. The Bank operates its business through three geographic segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the Channel Islands and the United Kingdom (UK), where its principal banking operations are located and where it offers specialized financial services. The Bank offers banking services, comprised of retail and corporate banking, and wealth management, which consists of trust, private banking, and asset management. In the Bermuda and Cayman Islands segments, the Bank offers both banking and wealth management. In the Channel Islands and the UK segment, the Bank offers wealth management and residential property lending. The Bank also has operations in the jurisdictions of The Bahamas, Canada, Mauritius, Singapore and Switzerland, which are included in its Other segment. The Bank offers a set of lending products and services including residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD

NTB Guru Analysis

NTB Fundamental Analysis

MARKEL GROUP INC (MKL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Markel Group Inc. is a holding company comprised of various businesses and investments. The Company's segments include Insurance, Reinsurance, Investing and Markel Ventures. Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative reinsurance placements written on a risk-bearing basis within the Company's underwriting operations. Its insurance operations include underwriting, program services and other fronting, and Insurance-linked securities. Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written on a risk-bearing basis within the Company's underwriting operations. Reinsurance segment product offerings are underwritten primarily by its Global Reinsurance division, which operates from platforms in the United States, Bermuda and United Kingdom. Investing segment includes all investing activities related to the Company's insurance operations. Markel Ventures segment consists of controlling interests in a diverse portfolio of businesses that operate in various industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARKEL GROUP INC

MKL Guru Analysis

MKL Fundamental Analysis

OLD SECOND BANCORP INC (OSBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. serves as the bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service banking business offering a range of deposit products, trust and wealth management services, lending services, and deposit services, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit, lease financing receivables and overdraft checking, and safe deposit operations. It provides variety of additional services to the needs of individual customers, such as the money orders, cashiers' checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, discount brokerage, debit cards, credit cards, and other special services. It also provides complement of electronic banking services such as online and mobile banking and corporate cash management products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OLD SECOND BANCORP INC

OSBC Guru Analysis

OSBC Fundamental Analysis

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION (WBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division. The Company's segments include Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves businesses with more than two million dollars of revenue through its commercial real estate and equipment finance, business banking, asset-based lending and commercial services, private banking, treasury management and other business units. The HSA Bank segment offers a comprehensive consumer-directed employee benefit and healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. The Consumer Banking segment operates a distribution network, throughout southern New England and the New York metro and suburban markets, that comprises approximately 198 banking centers and 349 automated teller machines, a customer care center and a full range of Web and mobile-based banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

WBS Guru Analysis

WBS Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.