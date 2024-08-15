Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/15/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TIMKEN CO (TKR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Timken Company designs and manages a portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products and provides related services. Its Engineered Bearings segment features a range of product designs serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users. Its portfolio features Timken, GGB, and Fafnir brands and serves customers across industries, including wind energy, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, metals and mining, automotive and truck, aerospace, rail and more. The Industrial Motion segment includes a portfolio of engineered products, including industrial drives, automatic lubrication systems, linear motion products and systems, chains, belts, couplings, filtration systems and industrial clutches and brakes. Its portfolio features brands, such as Philadelphia Gear, Cone Drive, Spinea, Rollon, Nadella, Groeneveld, BEKA, Des-Case, Diamond, Drives, Timken Belts, Lovejoy, PT Tech, and Lagersmit. It also offers specialty filtration products, augers and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TIMKEN CO

TKR Guru Analysis

TKR Fundamental Analysis

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD (MGIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 79% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a provider of application development, business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions and related professional services. The Company is a vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Its software technology is used by customers to develop, deploy and integrate on premise, mobile and cloud-based business. It operates through two segments: software solutions and IT professional services. The software services segment includes software technology and complementary services. The IT professional services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions. Its product portfolio includes Magic xpa Application Platform, AppBuilder Application Platform and Magic xpi Integration Platform. Its vertical software packages include Leap, Hermes Solution, HR Pulse and MBS Solution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD

MGIC Guru Analysis

MGIC Fundamental Analysis

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC (RJF) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services company providing private client group (PCG), capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The Company's PCG services include financial planning, investment advisory and securities transaction services, which are provided to clients through financial advisors. Its capital markets services include investment banking, institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and the syndication and management of investments in low-income housing funds and funds of a similar nature. Its asset management services include asset management, portfolio management and related administrative services that are provided to retail and institutional clients. Its banking services provide various types of loans, including securities-based loans, corporate loans (commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate), residential mortgage loans and tax-exempt loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

RJF Guru Analysis

RJF Fundamental Analysis

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (VCTR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is a diversified global asset management firm. The Company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous investment franchises and a solutions platform, the Company offers an array of investment products, including actively and passively managed mutual funds, rules-based and active exchange traded funds (ETFs), institutional separate accounts, variable insurance products (VIPs), alternative investments, private closed end funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan. Its strategies are also offered through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts and unified managed accounts. Its franchises and our solutions platform collectively manage a diversified set of 118 investment strategies. The Company's investment adviser is Victory Capital Management Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC

VCTR Guru Analysis

VCTR Fundamental Analysis

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC (NXST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 79% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with television broadcasting, television network and digital media assets operating in the United States. The Company produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms. The Company's segments include Broadcast and The CW Network, LLC (The CW). The Broadcast segment includes television stations and related local websites that Company owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to in various markets across the United States, NewsNation, a national cable news network, two owned and operated digital multicast networks and other multicast network services, and WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station. The CW segment is a broadcast network in the United States. The other activities of the Company include digital businesses focused on the national marketplace and the management of certain real estate assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC

NXST Guru Analysis

NXST Fundamental Analysis

BASIC SANT CPY OF THE STA PUL SBSP (ADR) (SBS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Water Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company's segments include Water and Sewage. The Company also supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to approximately 10 municipalities located in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region and urban conurbations. The Company's activities comprise water supply, sanitary sewage services, urban rainwater management and drainage services, urban cleaning services, solid waste management services and related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance and commercialization of energy, and the commercialization of services, products, benefits and rights that directly or indirectly arise from its assets, operations and activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BASIC SANT CPY OF THE STA PUL SBSP (ADR)

SBS Guru Analysis

SBS Fundamental Analysis

GRUPO AEROPORTR DL PCFCO SAB DE CV (ADR) (PAC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately 10 international airports in the Pacific and Central regions of Mexico, and an international airport in Jamaica. The Company's segments include Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San Jose del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajio, Other Airports and Others Companies. The Other Companies segment includes Servicios a la Infraestructura Aeroportuaria del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (SIAP), a company that provides technical assistance and professional services; Corporativo de Servicios Aeroportuarios, S.A. de C.V. (CORSA), a company that provides operative services specialized in aeronautical industry; Puerta Cero Parking, S.A. de C.V. (PCP), a company that manages the parking lot operation; Fundacion Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, A.C., and Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (DCA), as well as the Company's own operation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GRUPO AEROPORTR DL PCFCO SAB DE CV (ADR)

PAC Guru Analysis

PAC Fundamental Analysis

TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC (TRV) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. The Company's segments include Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance products and services. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment offers surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services, primarily in the United States, and certain surety and specialty insurance products in Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as Brazil. The Personal Insurance segment offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products and services covering individuals personal risks, primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiary, Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc., is a cyber insurance managing general underwriter.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC

TRV Guru Analysis

TRV Fundamental Analysis

FUTU HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) (FUTU) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Futu Holdings Limited is an investment holding company engaged in offering digitized brokerage platforms. The Company is involved in the provision of online brokerage services and margin financing services through software and websites. The Company mainly provides investing services through its digital brokerage platform under the name of Futu NiuNiu. The Company's service offerings include trade executions and margin financings, which allow its clients to trade securities across markets, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange traded funds (ETFs). In addition, the Company also provides financial information and online community services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FUTU HOLDINGS LTD (ADR)

FUTU Guru Analysis

FUTU Fundamental Analysis

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC (IOWA) (MOFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MidWestOne) is a financial holding company. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank (the Bank), which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its Website, MidWestOne.bank. The Bank is focused on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. The Bank also provides deposit products, including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. Complementary to its loan and deposit products, the Bank also provides products and services, including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, credit and debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. The Bank also has a trust department and an investment services department.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC (IOWA)

MOFG Guru Analysis

MOFG Fundamental Analysis

LEAR CORP (LEA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lear Corporation is a global automotive technology company. The Company supplies complete seat systems, key seat components, complete electrical distribution and connection systems, high-voltage power distribution products, including battery disconnect units (BDUs), low-voltage power distribution products, electronic controllers and other electronic products to automotive manufacturers. Its segments include Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacture of complete seat systems and key seat components. The E-Systems segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacture of complete electrical distribution and connection systems, high-voltage power distribution products and other electronic products. Its software offerings include embedded control, cybersecurity software and software to control hardware devices. It also provides automated solutions and AI-based technologies for complex industrial challenges.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LEAR CORP

LEA Guru Analysis

LEA Fundamental Analysis

FIVE BELOW INC (FIVE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Five Below, Inc. is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. Its assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise. It is engaged in offering a group of products, including leisure, fashion and home, and snack and seasonal. Leisure includes items, such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, arts and crafts, and party. Fashion and home include items, such as personal accessories, attitude t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods and storage options. Snack and seasonal include items, such as seasonal goods, greeting cards, candy and other snacks, and beverages. It also offers its merchandise on the Internet, through its fivebelow.com e-commerce Website, offering home delivery and the option to buy online and pick up in store. It also sells its merchandise through on-demand third-party delivery services to enable its customers to shop online and receive convenient delivery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIVE BELOW INC

FIVE Guru Analysis

FIVE Fundamental Analysis

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC (BERY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 79% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berry Global Group, Inc. creates packaging and engineered products. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene and Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment primarily consists of closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, and containers. The Consumer Packaging North America segment primarily consists of containers and pails, foodservice, closures, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of healthcare, hygiene, specialties, and tapes. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of stretch and shrink films, converter films, institutional can liners, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. It is also engaged in offering a full suite of tooling capabilities, including injection, blow, compression, and thermo-forming molds.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC

BERY Guru Analysis

BERY Fundamental Analysis

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) (ANZGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ANZ Group Holdings Limited is a non-operating holding company. It operates in six divisions: Australia Retail, Australia Commercial, Institutional, New Zealand, Pacific, and Group Center. The Australia Retail division offers a range of banking services, such as home loans, deposits, credit cards and personal loans. It also offers digital and Internet banking and phone banking. The Australia Commercial division provides a full range of banking products and financial services, including asset financing, across customer segments: small business owners and medium commercial customers. The Institutional division services government, global institutional and corporate customers across Australia, New Zealand and International. The New Zealand division provides personal banking and wealth management services. The Pacific division provides retail products for traditional relationship banking. The Group center supports the operating divisions, including technology, property, and risk management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ADR)

ANZGY Guru Analysis

ANZGY Fundamental Analysis

SSE PLC - ADR (SSEZY) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SSE plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is focused on regulated electricity networks and renewables. The Company develops, owns and operates low-carbon infrastructure to support the zero-carbon transition. This includes onshore and offshore wind farms, hydro schemes, electricity transmission and distribution networks, flexible power stations, carbon capture and hydrogen storage, solar, and battery storage, as well as providing energy products and services for businesses and other customers. Its segments include SSEN Transmission, SSEN Distribution, SSE Renewables, SSE Thermal, Gas Storage, GB Business Energy, SSE Airtricity, SSE Enterprise, and SSE Energy Markets. SSEN Transmission owns, operates and develops the high voltage electricity transmission system in the North of Scotland and its islands. SSEN Distribution is responsible for maintaining the electricity distribution networks supplying homes and businesses across central southern England and the North of Scotland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SSE PLC - ADR

SSEZY Guru Analysis

SSEZY Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.