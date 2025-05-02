Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/2/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC (RNGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and additional processing solutions and ancillary services in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rigs provides high specification well service rigs and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well. The Wireline Services. provides services necessary to bring and maintain a well on production and consists of its wireline completion, wireline production and pump down lines of business. The processing Solutions and Ancillary Services provides other services often utilized in conjunction with its High Specification Rigs and Wireline Services segments. These services include equipment rentals, plug and abandonment, logistics, snubbing and coil tubing, and processing solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC (RCI) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rogers Communications Inc. is a wireless, cable, and media company. The Company provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. The Company also has a portfolio of media properties, which includes sports media and entertainment, television and radio broadcasting properties, multi-platform televised and online shopping and digital media. Its wireless segment provides wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses. Its cable segment is engaged in cable telecommunications operations, including Internet, television, and other video, satellite, telephony, and smart home monitoring services for Canadian consumers and businesses, and network connectivity through its fiber network and data center assets to support a range of voice, data, networking, hosting, and cloud-based services. Its media segment offers a diversified portfolio of media properties, including specialty channels, digital media, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

