Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/13/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (GLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 38% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Partners LP is an integrated owner, supplier, and operator of liquid energy terminals, fueling locations, and guest-focused retail experiences. The Company operates or maintains storage at 54 liquid energy terminals with connectivity to rail, pipeline, and marine assets spanning from Maine to Florida and into the United States Gulf States. It distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels. The CompanyGs segments include Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the logistics of selling, gathering, blending, storing and transporting refined petroleum products, gasoline blend stocks, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane. The GDSO segment includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers. The Commercial segment includes sales and deliveries of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil and bunker fuel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC (PRKS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 79% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Parks & Resorts Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island and Sesame Place. It has developed a portfolio of approximately 13 differentiated theme parks that are grouped in markets across the United States and Abu Dhabi. Many of its theme parks showcase the CompanyGs zoological collection and feature a diverse array of both thrill and family-friendly rides, educational presentations, shows and/or other attractions with demographic appeal. SeaWorld owns and operates sea theme parks, including SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld San Antonio. It owns and operates Busch Gardens theme parks, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg. SeaWorld Theme Parks owns and operates the separately gated Aquatica-branded theme parks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

