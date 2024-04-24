Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/24/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

W R BERKLEY CORP (WRB) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through two segments of the property casualty insurance business. Its Insurance segment underwrites predominantly commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in Asia, Australia, Canada, Continental Europe, Mexico, Scandinavia, South America and the United Kingdom. Its Insurance segment consists of business units, including Acadia Insurance, Admiral Insurance, Berkley Accident and Health, Berkley Agribusiness and others. Its Reinsurance segment provides facultative and treaty reinsurance in the United States, as well as in the Asia Pacific region, Australia, Continental Europe, South Africa and the United Kingdom. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment consists of business units, including Berkley Re America, Berkley Re Asia Pacific, Berkley Re Solutions, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION (WBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division. The Company's segments include Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves businesses with more than two million dollars of revenue through its commercial real estate and equipment finance, business banking, asset-based lending and commercial services, private banking, treasury management and other business units. The HSA Bank segment offers a comprehensive consumer-directed employee benefit and healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. The Consumer Banking segment operates a distribution network, throughout southern New England and the New York metro and suburban markets, that comprises approximately 198 banking centers and 349 automated teller machines, a customer care center and a full range of Web and mobile-based banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

