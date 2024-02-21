Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/21/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC (CRBG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corebridge Financial, Inc. is a provider of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States committed to helping individuals plan, save for, and achieve secure financial futures. It operates through five segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, Institutional Markets, and Corporate and Other. Individual Retirement consists of fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. Group Retirement consists of record-keeping, plan administration and compliance services, financial planning and advisory solutions offered in-plan, along with proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory and brokerage products offered out-of-plan. Life Insurance includes products in the United States, including term life and universal life insurance. Institutional Markets consist of stable value wrap (SVW) products, structured settlement and pension risk transfer (PRT) annuities, and corporate markets products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC

CRBG Guru Analysis

CRBG Fundamental Analysis

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA (ADR) (ITUB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 81% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies. The Wholesale Banking segment offers products and services to middle-market companies, high-net worth clients (Private Banking) and institutional clients. The Company's Activities with the Market + Corporation segment mainly manages the financial results associated with capital surplus, subordinated debt, and net debt of tax credits and debits. The Company provides banking activities, through its commercial, investment, real estate loan, finance and investment credit, and lease portfolios, including foreign exchange operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA (ADR)

ITUB Guru Analysis

ITUB Fundamental Analysis

LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP (LBRDA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Broadband Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. The Company is primarily comprised of GCI Holdings, LLC (GCI Holdings), a wholly owned subsidiary, and an equity method investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter). GCI Holdings provides a range of data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska. GCI Holdings facilities include redundant and geographically diverse digital undersea fiber optic cable systems linking its Alaska terrestrial networks to the networks of other carriers in the lower 48 contiguous states and a statewide wireless network. Charter is a broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving customers in approximately 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Charter offers a range of residential and business services including Spectrum Internet, television (TV), mobile and voice.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP

LBRDA Guru Analysis

LBRDA Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.