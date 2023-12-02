Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/2/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP (FMNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides full banking services through its nationally chartered subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (Bank). The Company's segment includes Bank segment and the Trust segment. The Company provides trust and retirement consulting services through its subsidiary, Farmers Trust Company (Trust), and insurance services through the Bank's subsidiary, Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Farmers National Captive, Inc. (Captive) is a wholly owned insurance subsidiary of the Company that provides property and casualty insurance coverage to the Company and its subsidiaries. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries are comprised of Bank, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 65 banking locations throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania; Trust, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets; and Farmers National Insurance, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP

FMNB Guru Analysis

FMNB Fundamental Analysis

TRICO BANCSHARES (TCBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company's principal business is to serve as the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). In addition, the Company has five capital trusts, which are all wholly owned trust subsidiaries formed for the purpose of issuing trust preferred securities (Trust Preferred Securities) and lending the proceeds to the Company. The Bank provides personal, small business and commercial financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making small business, commercial, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as a range of treasury management services and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes at some branches. Brokerage services are provided at the Bank's offices by Tri Counties Wealth Management Advisors. The Bank offers a variety of banking and financial services to both personal, small business and commercial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TRICO BANCSHARES

TCBK Guru Analysis

TCBK Fundamental Analysis

UMB FINANCIAL CORP (UMBF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UMB Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. It operates through three segments. Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial banking and treasury management needs of the Company's small to middle-market businesses through a range of products and services. Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, asset management services and healthcare services provided to institutional clients. Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and its bank branches, automated teller machine (ATM) network and Internet banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UMB FINANCIAL CORP

UMBF Guru Analysis

UMBF Fundamental Analysis

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC (PNFP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Tennessee state-chartered bank. The Bank offers a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans to individuals, businesses and professional entities. The Bank is also focused on offering core deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, including access to products offered through various IntraFi Network Deposit programs. It also offers a range of treasury management and remote deposit services, including online wire origination, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, and lockbox processing. It operates approximately 123 offices, including 51 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 10 in Virginia, two in Georgia and two in Alabama.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC

PNFP Guru Analysis

PNFP Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.