Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/2/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC (TRN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trinity Industries, Inc. is the owner of businesses that provide rail transportation products and services in North America. The Company markets its railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services; railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications, and other railcar logistics products and services. Its segments include the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. Its Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group owns and operates a fleet of railcars and provides third-party fleet leasing, management, administrative services, and other railcar logistics products and services. Its Rail Products Group manufactures and sells railcars and related parts and components and provides railcar maintenance and modification services. It operates in various markets including refined products and chemicals, energy, agriculture, construction and metals, and consumer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (USCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Florida state-chartered, non-Federal Reserve System member bank. It is focused on serving small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and catering to the needs of local business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals in South Florida. It provides a wide range of personal and business banking products and services. Its specialty banking offerings include small business administration (SBA) lending, yacht lending, homeowner association (HOA) services and global banking services. Its specialty banking offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) lending, where the Company's SBA platform originates loans under Sections 7(a) and 504 of the SBA programs; yacht lending vertical provides yacht financing for larger vessels; Homeowner Association (HOA) services; Jurist Advantage and Private Client Group services, and Global Banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

