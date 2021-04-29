Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/29/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC (CACI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. The Company's domestic operations segment provides information solutions and services to its domestic customers in market areas, which include business systems; command and control; communications; cyber security, and enterprise information technology. Its international operations are conducted through its subsidiaries in Europe, including CACI Limited and CACI BV. Its international operations segment provides information technology (IT) services, and data and software products. It also offers technology and solutions that support multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), unmanned aircraft system (UAS), air defense, and counter-unmanned aircraft system (c-UAS) operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CISCO SYSTEMS INC (CSCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cisco Systems, Inc is engaged in designing and selling a range of technologies across networking, security, collaboration, applications and the cloud. It operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. Its product and technologies include infrastructure platforms; applications; security and other products. Infrastructure Platforms consists of its core networking technologies of switching, routing, data center products and wireless that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities and transport and store data. Application product category consists primarily of software-related offerings that utilize the core networking and data center platforms to provide their functions. Security product category primarily includes unified threat management products, threat security products and Web security products. Its subsidiary, ThousandEyes, Inc., offers Internet and cloud intelligence platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CLOROX CO (CLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International. Its Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care and professional products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Household segment consists of charcoal, cat litter and plastic bags, wraps and container products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Lifestyle segment consists of food products, water-filtration systems and filters, and natural personal care products marketed and sold in the United States. Its International segment consists of products sold outside the United States. It markets some of the consumer brand names, such as namesake bleach and cleaning products, Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid-Plumr clog removers and Kingsford charcoal.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MASCO CORP (MAS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through two business segments: Plumbing Products, and Decorative Architectural Products. The Company's portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas. The Company's plumbing products include faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures and toilets and are sold to home center retailers and to wholesalers and distributors. It also produces architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains and waterproofing products. In North America, it manufactures and sells value-priced, stock and semi-custom assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office and home entertainment applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

POLARIS INC (PII) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Polaris Inc., formerly Polaris Industries Inc., designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles. The Company's segments include ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets and Other. Its products, together with related Parts, Garments and Accessories (PG&A), as well as aftermarket accessories and apparel are sold through dealers and distributors located in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and Mexico. The Other segment includes business of TAP Automotive Holdings, LLC (Transamerican Auto Parts or TAP), a manufacturer, distributor, retailer and installer of off-road Jeep and truck accessories. TAP offers aftermarket parts and accessories for light trucks, Jeeps and other four-wheel drive vehicles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (IPG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specialize in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, specialized communications disciplines and data management. It operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG). Within IAN, its agencies provide a range of global communications and marketing services. Its digital specialist agencies, including R/GA and Huge, provide digital capabilities and serve as digital partners. CMG, which includes Weber Shandwick, DeVries, Golin, FutureBrand, Jack Morton and Octagon Worldwide, provides clients with diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity and strategic marketing consulting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

